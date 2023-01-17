Flipkart and Amazon are running a Republic Day sale on their platforms with different names. The sale events have already started and the e-commerce giants are offering pretty attractive deals on several popular smartphones, including Pixel 6a, Nothing Phone 1, Samsung Galaxy S22, Redmi 11 Prime and more. We have handpicked a few 5G phone deals to make it easier for you to find the device in your budget. The 5G phone deals list starts from Rs 11,999.

Flipkart, Amazon Republic Day sale: Best deals on 5G phones starting at Rs 11,999

Samsung phone fans can buy the Galaxy M13 5G at Rs 11,999 during Amazon Great Republic Day sale. People who want a slightly better phone in a similar price range could go for the Redmi 11 Prime. It is listed on Amazon for Rs 12,999, but you can buy it for a lesser price with an SBI bank (credit card) discount offer of up to Rs 1,250.

The Nothing Phone (1) price has dropped to the lowest on Flipkart and interested buyers can get it for Rs 27,499 with no conditions or terms. The mid-range phone was originally announced in the country for more than Rs 31,000. The Redmi K50i can be bought for Rs 20,999, which is with the offer with the SBI bank card. This is a good all-rounder mid-range 5G phone. The Realme Narzo 50 Pro is effectively priced at Rs 17,999 with bank offers. The mid-range 5G phone packs a 90Hz AMOLED display, 33W fast charging, a 5000mAh battery, and more.

The iPhone 13 is one of the most popular phones and people who have missed the chance of buying it at a lower price should not miss the latest Republic Day sale event. The iPhone 13 is available at a discounted price of R 59,499, which is for the 128GB storage model. The Pixel 6a can also be bought for Rs 29,999 during Republic Day sale event.

People can consider buying the Samsung Galaxy S22 because the flagship is available at a very low price. This Samsung phone is selling at an effective price of Rs 51,749. The flagship smartphone can offer fast performance and a great camera experience, but the battery life is average. Users who want better battery life and great overall performance can consider buying the Galaxy S22+ model with a price tag of Rs 59,999 on Flipkart.