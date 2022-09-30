Flipkart Big Billion Days sale ends tonight: Last minute deals on iPhone 13 and iPhone 12

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will end tonight, and customers have a few more hours to enjoy sale deals on a host of electronics and smartphones. This year, the Flipkart sale gained a lot of attention for offering Apple's premium iPhone 13 for as low as Rs 48,000 (including deals). The prices quickly went up due to high demand, and on some occasions, the smartphone was out of stock.

The good news is that iPhone customers can now buy iPhone 13 and 12 on Flipkart, and both smartphones are available with a temporary price cut. The current prices are not as low as Flipkart's initial offering, but a cheaper iPhone may still attract a lot of customers. If you are planning to upgrade your old iPhone or shift to Apple's ecosystem, here are the last-minute deals on iPhone 13 and iPhone 12.

iPhone 13: Currently, the iPhone 13 is retailing for Rs 58,990, down from the MRP of Rs 69,900 for the base 128GB model. Most of its colour options, which include red, blue, green, and black, are also available on Flipkart.

As a part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the iPhone 13 is available with bank deals. For instance, customers can get Rs 250 off on ICICI Bank debit cards on a net cart value of Rs 12,500. There's also an exchange deal worth Rs 16,900.

Its 256GB and 512GB variants are also available for Rs 67,990 and Rs 86,990, respectively. The iPhone 13 is a great option for customers planning to buy a new iPhone. Since the iPhone 14 hardly gets any changes, the more affordable iPhone 13 is highly recommended.

iPhone 12: iPhone 12: The iPhone 12 also received a big price cut during the beginning of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Although it is still available with a discount, many customers will still be tempted to get the iPhone 13. That is because its 128GB storage variant is selling for Rs 58,990 - the same as the iPhone 12.

Despite sharing similarities, the iPhone 13 is a better buy than the iPhone 12, since the former offers better video performance. The iPhone 13 also houses a relatively bigger battery.

The iPhone 12's 64GB model is retailing for Rs 53,990.