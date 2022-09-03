Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Sale date, deals on iPhone 13 and everything else revealed

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Flipkart is all set to host its mega shopping festival called the Big Billion Days sale. Although the company is yet to announce the date, the festive sale is likely to take place by the end of this month. As per tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Flipkart sale will go live on September 23rd and will last until September 30. Alongside the Flipkart sale, Amazon is also likely to host its Great Indian Festival Shopping festival, which may take place around the same time.

This time around, buyers can expect a number of deals and discounts on the iPhone 13 as well as the iPhone 12. Flipkart is also expected to club bank offers along with the sale-specific discounts. So if you have an ICICI bank card or an Axis bank account holder, you are likely to get an instant discount of 10 per cent on select products. Along with the bank offers, you could also get no-cost emu as well as exchange offers on smartphones.

Along with the iPhone, Flipkart is also believed to offer huge discounts on best-selling smartphones like Realme, Poco, Vivo, Apple, and Samsung. Buyers can get up to 80% off on electronics, accessories, TVs, and appliances.

All eyes are on the iPhone 13 this time as Apple is set to launch the iPhone 14 on September 7. The prices of the iPhone 13 as well as the iPhone 12 are expected to go down, considering the past trends. Flipkart is currently offering a good deal on the iPhone 13, which you can consider if you are planning to buy an iPhone but don't want wait for the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 69,999 on Flipkart. The price of the smartphone has been down from Rs 79,999 for the 128GB variant. However, if you have an HDFC credit card, you can get Rs 2000 off on the device. Apart from that, Flipkart is offering Rs 19,999 in exchange for your old device. But there is no surety that you will get Rs 19,000. The price of your old phone depends on the model and condition of the phone. You are likely to get a better price if you have an old iPhone 11 or an iPhone 12.