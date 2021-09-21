Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts October 7: New launches, mobile offers teased

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will start in India from October 7 and will be a six-day shopping extravaganza that will run until October 12. As always, the Flipkart sale will have early access for Flipkart Plus members. During the Big Billion Days sale, consumers will have an instant discount of 10 per cent on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards as well as Axis Bank cards. Flipkart has also revealed a Paytm cashback offer for consumers who pay using the digital wallet.

Ahead of the start of the sale, Flipkart has teased new launches of a bunch of new products from Micromax, Infinix, Oppo, Vivo, and more brands in a reveal calendar. The calendar that's featured on Flipkart teases a new launch from Realme on September 28, a new Poco and Vivo launch on September 30, and another launch on October 1 from Motorola. While we do not know at this point what the new products are from respective brands, but we can expect that all the new devices will be available during the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart.

Some of the offers confirmed by Flipkart include the Asus ROG Phone 3 at Rs 34,999, down from its current price of Rs 49,999. The Motorola edge 20 fusion has been confirmed to be available at a discounted price of Rs 19,999, down from its regular price of Rs 22,999. Similarly, the POCO X3 Pro will be available at Rs 16,999 during the Big Billion Days sale, down from its regular price of Rs 18,999. The Moto G60 will be available at Rs 15,999, down from its regular price of Rs 17,999. The Moto G40 Fusion will be available at Rs 12,499, down from the current price of Rs 14,499.

Flipkart hasn't revealed all the deals on smartphones. The online retailer teases discounts on Pixel 4a and iPhone models. Flipkart has also announced an exchange offer where consumers can get a minimum of Rs 2,000 off on exchanging an old working smartphone. The e-commerce retailer will also offer a mobile protection plan to consumers starting at Rs 299.

Amazon has also announced its new edition of the Great Indian Festival sale, though it hasn't announced the dates yet.