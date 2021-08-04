Flipkart Big Saving Days sale starts Thursday: Mobile offers on Moto Razr, iPhone XR, Pixel 4a and more phones

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is back, and that means users will get another chance to get their favourite gadgets, appliances, and more. The Big Saving Days sale kicks off on Thursday, i.e. August 5 and it will be a five-day sale for users in India. So if you've been planning to get your hands on a new smartphone, then this could be a good time.

As always, the new Flipkart sale brings a host of offers, like a 10 per cent instant discount offer for Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit card customers. Additionally, users can also avail of No Cost EMI, best deals on exchange and a complete mobile protection plan. In this article, we will be focusing on some highlight deals from the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale that users can grab.

Best mobile offers during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Motorola Razr

One of the biggest discounts available during the new Flipkart sale is on the Motorola Razr. The foldable Motorola Razr will be available at Rs 54,999 during the Big Saving Days sale starting August 5. Considering the Motorola Razr was launched last year in October at a price of Rs 1,24,999, the discounted price of Rs 54,999 looks huge - a massive Rs 70,000 discount on the launch price. However, the smartphone has been selling at a price of Rs 74,999 on Flipkart, which means there is still a flat Rs 20,000 off during the sale period.

iPhone SE (2020)

The next big discount available is on the iPhone SE (2020), which is around Rs 7,000. It can be grabbed at its lowest price of Rs 32,999 on Flipkart. The iPhone SE (2020) was launched in India last year in April at Rs 42,500. Compared to the launch price, the iPhone SE is available with an almost Rs 10,000 discount.

iPhone XR

For users who aspire to buy a new iPhone, the iPhone XR is a great device to enter the Apple ecosystem. It will be available at Rs 38,999 with an almost Rs 9,000 discount during the Big Saving Days sale. Last year, the iPhone XR was selling at as low as Rs 47,900, which makes the iPhone XR at Rs 38,999 an incredible deal.

Google Pixel 4a

The Pixel 4a is an incredible smartphone, and we have said that in as many words in our review. It will be available with a flat Rs 2,000 off during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. To recall, Google launched the Pixel 4a in October last year at Rs 31,999, though it kept an introductory price of Rs 29,999 for users in India. However, after a few months, the company switched to the original price of Rs 31,999, which means the latest sale again brings an excellent opportunity to buy the Pixel 4a at Rs 29,999.

Asus ROG Phone 3

The Asus ROG Phone 3 will be available at Rs 39,999, down from its current price of Rs 46,999 - a flat Rs 7,000 discount. The smartphone was launched in July last year at a starting price of Rs 49,999. Considering the launch price, we can say that the Asus ROG Phone 3 is available with a Rs 10,000 discount.

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 is a popular device, and almost every online or offline sale lately brings some good deals on the phone. The same goes for the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, and the iPhone 11 will be available at Rs 48,999 with a flat discount of almost Rs 6,000.

Moto G60

Motorola Moto G60 will be available at its lowest price of Rs 16,999 since launch. It was announced in April at a price of Rs 17,999. This means that the Big Saving Days sale brings a flat Rs 1,000 off.

Xiaomi Mi 10T series

Flipkart also highlights that Xiaomi's Mi 10T series will be at a starting price of Rs 24,499, including exchange and bank offers, which means a discount of almost Rs 8,500. The Mi 10T sells in India at Rs 32,999 while the Mi 10T Pro at Rs 36,999.