Flipkart Black Friday sale goes live: Deals and offers on phones and wireless earphones

Flipkart Black Friday sale has now begun and it will continue until November 30. During the sale period, people can buy phones and wireless earphones at low prices. While the e-commerce giant is not offering as big offers as it did during the Diwali festive season, I can say that the deals are still good enough. The devices like iPhone 13, Redmi 10 Prime, Nothing Phone (1), Samsung Galaxy, Moto Edge 30 Ultra and more are on sale at discounted prices. The e-commerce giant is also giving discounts on AirPods and other TWS earphones. Here is a look at some of the best Flipkart Black Friday sale deals and offers.

Flipkart Black Friday sale: Offers on phones

The iPhone 13 is selling in India at a discounted price of Rs 62,999. People who missed Flipkart's Diwali sale have another chance to buy this iPhone at a lower price. The mentioned price is for the 128GB storage model. The Axis bank cardholders can also avail an additional discount of Rs 1,000, which will effectively bring down the price to Rs 61,999.

The Nothing Phone (1) has again received a temporary price cut on the platform and interested buyers can get it for Rs 27,499 during Flipkart Black Friday sale. The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 24,999, down from Rs 26,999. The Pixel 6a is on sale for Rs 30,999 and it is available at this price without any bank offers because there is a flat discount. The handset was previously listed on Flipkart for Rs 43,999. Those who want a phone under Rs 11,000 can buy the Redmi 10 Prime, but this is a 4G device.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is a 5G phone, can be bought for as low as Rs 54,999 during Flipkart Black Friday sale. The device was originally launched in India for Rs 59,999. So, buyers are getting a discount of Rs 5,000 on this flagship phone from Motorola. The mentioned price is for the 128GB storage model. It has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and a 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 5G phone is available for Rs 52,999 during Flipkart Black Friday sale. This is a good deal, considering the flagship phone packs a fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a good 120Hz AMOLED screen, and the 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup can really offer great shots in day as well as low light. However, the device has a very small battery under the hood, a 3,700mAh unit. So, people will have to carry a power bank all the time to avoid losing battery in every 5-6 hours with moderate to heavy usage.

Flipkart Black Friday sale: Offers on wireless earphones

The first generation AirPods Pro, which Apple announced at the end of 2019, is available at a much lower price during Flipkart Black Friday sale. The wireless earphones are currently on sale for Rs 19,999, down from Rs 24,900. The latest one, which is the AirPods Pro (2nd gen), is being sold at the original retail price of Rs 26,600. The more affordable version – AirPods 2 – will cost you Rs 11,999, down from Rs 14,900.

The Sony WF-C500/WZ earphones are on sale for Rs 5,990 during Flipkart Black Friday sale. It has an IPX4 rating and the company claims that users can get up to 20 hours of battery with light usage.