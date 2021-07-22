Flipkart launches Flipkart camera on its app to let buyers know what product would look like in reality

Flipkart has introduced an AI-powered Flipkart camera to enhance the shopping experience. The e-commerce platform has announced a Flipkart camera with an augmented reality capability on its app. The camera would let users get an idea about what the product would look like in reality. Instead of just imagining, the new technology will let users experience what the product would look like before purchasing.

Flipkart says that the new feature has been launched to bring real-life purchasing experience to online buyers using the AR-powered Flipkart camera. This would make the entire user experience better for users and would let the user make an informed decision. The Flipkart camera feature can be used while purchasing furniture, luggage and large appliances. It would help users in knowing the right size of the product and get an idea about how the product would look in reality.

Talking about the new technology, Jeyandran Venugopal, chief product and technology officer at Flipkart was quoted by Mint as saying, "At Flipkart, we are constantly working towards making e-commerce an inclusive and immersive experience for customers. With the Flipkart Camera feature, we aim to take this experience a notch higher by offering in-house demonstrations of products from the comfort of a consumer's living room, thereby helping them make an informed decision before purchasing. This technology has far-reaching applications and can improve customer experience manifold while also helping customers find the right product fit."

Another category where the Flipkart Camera can be used is the beauty category. The buyers will get a chance to try out the products virtually before buying the product. If you are wondering how that would happen, Nykaa- the beauty app already has a feature where you can choose the lipstick colour and apply it to your face or skin virtually. Similarly, Lenskart also lets you try out the sunglasses or power glasses virtually. Flipkart may introduce a similar thing for the beauty category which would let you know if the foundation or the lipstick you are buying will suit your skin tone or not.

Flipkart says that the rapid use of smartphones have propelled the usage of augmented reality amongst customers. Many reports have revealed that customers want AR/VR capabilities incorporated in their shopping apps.