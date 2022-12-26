Flipkart starts Year End Sale: Massive discount on iPhone 13, Pixel 6a, and other 5G phones

2022 is ending soon and Flipkart is running a new Year End Sale event on its platform to offer customers the best deals on smartphones. People will also find deals on wireless earbuds like Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, which is available at a discounted price of Rs 6,894 on Amazon. But, here we will be focusing on best smartphone deals. Flipkart is again giving a chance to buy the iPhone 13 at the lowest price. Here is a look at some of the good 5G phone deals during Flipkart starts Year End Sale.

Flipkart starts Year End Sale: Best phone deals

-The iPhone 13 5G is available at a very low price during Flipkart's Year End sale. It is listed with a starting price of Rs 61,999 for the 128GB storage model. Apple is selling the iPhone 13 via its stores for Rs 69,990, which became the official price of the phone after the launch of the iPhone 14 series. So, you are getting a discount of Rs 7,991. Do keep in mind that Flipkart usually increases the price of the phone within a few days of sale. So, if you are planning to buy the iPhone 13, then you need to hurry up.

The iPhone 13 was unveiled last year, but it is still a capable phone in terms of performance. People don't have to worry about software either, because Apple is known for pushing out updates to even six-year-old phones. Though, the device's camera is not that great and for this, I would recommend you to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22+.

The Galaxy S22+ offers fast performance and a great camera experience. The good thing is this flagship phone is selling at a pretty low price. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is currently on sale with a starting price tag of Rs 69,999. There is also a 10 percent instant discount on Federal Bank Credit cards, which will bring down the price by a small margin.

The Pixel 6a, which was announced earlier this year for Rs 43,999, has received a massive price cut during Flipkart's Year End sale. The price has dropped down to Rs 29,999 with zero terms or conditions. It has a much better camera setup than some of the popular phones in a similar price and one will also get a great software experience and the latest Android features much before than other devices. The overall performance is decent.

The Moto Edge 30 can be bought for Rs 22,999, which is the lowest price yet. This Moto phone was launched in India for around Rs 30,000. This is an all-rounder 5G smartphone that can deliver good enough performance. Those who are looking for a more affordable 5G phone can check out the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G. It is listed for Rs 14,999, but Federal bank credit card users can buy it at an effective price of Rs 13,499.