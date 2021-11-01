Forget Apple MacBook Pro M1 Max, you should get MacBook Air M1 for Rs 82,400 and be happy

Apple first introduced its M1 based MacBooks in 2020. Now, Apple has introduced the upgraded version of their M1 chip, the M1 Pro and M1 Max. With Apple introducing two new MacBook Pro laptops, a 16-inch and a 14-inch variant, the entire MacBook laptop line has now shifted to Apple's own M-series chips instead of using Intel designed chips.

Considering just the specs, the 2021 MacBook Pro M1 Max is obviously the better laptop when compared to the 2020 MacBook Air M1, however, the story is not always that simple. In terms of price, the MacBook Air M1 is also considerably cheaper than the MacBook Pro M1 Max.

For most of the everyday tasks, there is simply no need for that much raw power. The 2020 MacBook Air M1 can perform almost every task you may need to perform daily just as well. Thus, the higher price of the MacBook Pro may not be justifiable for most people.

The MacBook Air M1 2020 is currently available for Rs. 82,400 on Amazon, which is one of the lowest prices for this particular model of MacBook. It offers 256GB of onboard storage and 8GB of RAM. MacBook Air has a 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone. It has a claimed battery life of up to 18 hours for Apple TV playbacks and up to 15 hours for web access. It also boasts a fanless design. Additionally, it comes with a Backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, two Thunderbolt ports.

The 2021 MacBook Pro with M1 Max chip costs Rs. 3,29,900, whereas the 2021 MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip costs Rs. 1,94,900. Both the M1 Max and Pro variants of MacBook Pro offer 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port, and a 140W USB-C Power Adapter.

When Apple introduced the M1, it included 16 billion transistors, just above the 15.8 billion used in the A15 Bionic chip. For the new chips, Apple decided to take advantage of the size benefits and think bigger. The M1 Pro is a chip with 33.7 billion transistors, more than double the M1's count. The M1 Max has 57 billion transistors, giving it a 70% improvement over the M1 Pro.

However, for most regular users who use a MacBook primarily for typing, completing school or college assignments, and research purposes, there's simply no justifying the extra expense. So, that way, the MacBook Air M1 is a great machine to consider.

To refresh, the MacBook Air M1 features a 13.3-inch LED display with 2560x1600 pixels screen resolution and offers 400 nits of peak brightness. It packs 8GB of RAM and comes in 256GB and 512GB storage options. The laptop comes with a Touch ID sensor and supports Wi-Fi 6. For video calls, the MacBook Air M1 packs a 720p FaceTime HD camera.