Four ways to identify a bank-related scam and stay safe

Bank-related scams have engulfed the whole country with authentic-looking messages with embedded links that land on a very sophisticated-looking page but if you go ahead with it you stand a chance to lose your entire bank balance. So how do you stay safe especially when these text messages have started looking so real?

1. Name and number of the sender

One of the first ways to identify a scammer is the name of the sender. A message from a bank would usually be with the name of the bank. For example, HDFC Bank sends messages with names like - VM-HDFCBK, AD-hdfcbn, JD-HDFCBK. No bank sends messages to their users using an unknown private number. So, any message that comes from a personal-looking number is clearly a scam!

2. Links

Banks usually send numbers to call on for assistance or a step-by-step guide. The only time a link would be embedded in a message by a bank is when you are trying to make a payment using UPI. No bank adds links for action within the bank ecosystem. So, if your message reads, like, "Link your Pan to Aadhar using this link," and has a link -- do not click on it.

For the purpose of writing this piece, I clicked on one of those links and I was surprised to see that the landing page looks very close to the real bank page but it's ultimately a fraudster.

3. Grammar & Language

One of the easier ways to identify a scam message is through its language and grammar. These fraudulent messages usually have flawed grammar and loose language.

4. Threat

Any message that is a direct threat to either suspend or terminate services, is usually a scam. Even when network connections send users a reminder to recharge they do not threaten but suggest that 'to avoid stoppage' of services one must recharge. Similarly, with electricity bills. If a message reads like a threat i.e. 'if you don't update your account will be suspended,' is a scam! The difference is that an authentic message's underlying tone is advice whereas a scam will sound like a threat.

