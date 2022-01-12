Fractal acquires Neal Analytics to scale AI offerings

A global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, the US-headquartered Fractal has acquired Neal Analytics for an undisclosed amount that will help the company strengthen its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Canada, and India. Neal Analytics is a cloud, data, engineering and AI Microsoft Gold consulting partner, and Fractal's acquisition will help it with its AI engineering capabilities and cloud-first offerings on Microsoft's multi-cloud ecosystems. It will also help Fractal’s clients to scale AI and power decisions.



"We are excited about partnering with Dylan and his talented team at Neal Analytics. They have built a great client-centric, people-oriented culture, and have an impressive track record of solving and scaling AI engineering challenges, especially on the Microsoft platform, for marquee clients. This partnership will accelerate our ability to power data-driven decisions end-to-end for our Fortune 500 sized clients,” said Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder and Group Chief Executive, Fractal.

Neal Analytics' 200+ team brings deep expertise on the Azure stack - across data science, AI & ML, IoT, Edge Computing, BI, application development, migration and modernization, and automation, and also has partnerships with Intel, Nvidia, and Databricks, said Fractal in a press release.

"This is the successful culmination of a thorough, year-long process. Our goals were to find the best long-term home for Neal's 200+ employees, a platform to scale faster, and the ability to play a bigger role in this fast-accelerating space. Fractal was a clear choice. Our culture and vision are 100 per cent aligned. This is an exciting opportunity to empower our people and work alongside like-minded practitioners to transform businesses with cloud, data, and AI. It will enable Neal Analytics and Fractal to grow and achieve more together,” said Dylan Dias, CEO, Neal Analytics.

Working in the artificial intelligence space, its products include Qure.ai to assist radiologists in making better diagnostic decisions; Crux Intelligence to assist CEOs and senior executives make better tactical and strategic decisions; Theremin.ai to improve investment decisions; and Eugenie.ai to find anomalies in high-velocity data, amongst others. Fractal has over 3500 employees across 16 global locations, including the United States, UK, Ukraine, India, Singapore, and Australia.

Also Read: Fintech start-up FPL Technologies raises $75 mn in funding at $750 mn valuation

Also Read: Cloud security, AI, risk management key trends for data protection in 2022: Dell