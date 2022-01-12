Cloud security, AI, risk management key trends for data protection in 2022: Dell

The recent Dell Technologies 2021 Global Data Protection Index highlighted that 70 per cent of respondents in India believe that emerging technologies like cloud-native applications, Kubernetes containers, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and machine learning pose a risk to data protection.



According to the respondents, with advancement in Artificial Intelligence (AI) across economic sectors in India, the growth of malware, ransomware, and breaches is on the rise.



Director and General Manager, Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies, India, Ripu Bajwa, said that in the coming year, there will be three trends that will define cybersecurity and data protection. The trends listed are increase in cloud services and corresponding data protection threats, increase in awareness around industry initiatives such as security orchestration, automation and response, and need for unified visibility and control.



According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), with today’s hybrid workforce, as much as 70 per cent of all breaches still originating on the endpoint, it is important for IT teams to increase both their visibility and ability to control remotely.



“Industry initiatives like Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) can bring broader visibility to cloud infrastructure and assets, help ensure consistent configuration management and establish a baseline of best practices for compliance in the coming year,” Dell stated.



The statement mentioned that according to senior officials, during the 14th Hacking and Cybersecurity Briefing in November, 2021, cyber-crimes have gone up by over 500 per cent in India during the last two years.

