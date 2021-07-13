Fujifilm makes huge investments in healthcare but will not ditch camera industry entirely

Fujifilm is one of the biggest camera makers in the industry, yet the Covid-19 pandemic didn't allow it to make tracks. The company has two dedicated lines of cameras -one, digital cameras, and two, its instant photo system called instax. Even then, Fujifilm is unable to generate revenues from its imaging portfolio. Post coronavirus crunch, the company is investing heavily in pharmaceuticals rather than its camera business.

In a report coming in from Reuters, it is noted that Fujifilm is focusing on its drug ingredients business to drive future profits. Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd. announced a phase III clinical trial for its anti-influenza drug Avigan tablet, in Japan, a couple of months ago. The tablet targets patients infected with novel coronavirus infections.

The camera business brings about just 13 per cent of the company's revenue. This could be one of the reasons why Fujifilm Corporation CEO, Teiichi Goto, is steering towards a three-year $11 billion investment plan for healthcare. Goto wants Fujifilm's healthcare business to be its biggest centre of revenue and profits. "Businesses like healthcare are like a deep, blue ocean. It's not going anywhere," Goto told Reuters.

The company said in April that it expects the focus on healthcare to help drive operating profit of 260 billion yen in the financial year 2023. The healthcare business is seen as accounting for 103 billion yen of that total, surpassing the materials and imaging divisions. However, the company's focus on healthcare could also negatively impact the Fujifilm camera business.

In an interview with Asahi, Japan's online publisher, Goto said that despite the company's move to healthcare, he may not give up or sell off the camera business. Fujifilm has decades of experience in photo chemicals and in layering technology, and it is still profitable, film will remain a major player in the brand's assets. But Goto didn't mention any investment in the company's imaging solutions. Other reports do suggest the healthcare sector as well as semiconductors helped Fujifilm gain massive profits amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the camera industry was brutally hit because of the global pandemic situation. Also, Fujifilm had announced earlier that it plans to shut down four of its Greenwood, South Carolina, US, manufacturing plants by September 2022.