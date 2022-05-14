Future iPhones may come with USB Type-C ports

An iPhone user's greatest woe is traveling without the charger. While you may be surrounded by a room full of people, not everyone will have an iPhone charger. The chances of 4 out of 10 people carrying a USB Type-C charger is higher. But being an iPhone user, that would not be of any use to you because your iPhone has a Lightning port and not a USB Type-C port. And that is exactly where you wish your iPhone had a USB Type-C port instead of a lighting port. Apple may finally take some of the requests into consideration. The Cupertino-giant is reportedly testing iPhones with USB Type-C ports instead of lighting ports.

As per Bloomberg's Mark German, future iPhones may ditch the lighting port and spot for USB Type-C port. However, Apple does not plan to make the switch until 2023 at the earliest. This means that the upcoming iPhone 14 series will feature the traditional lighting port. There have been countless rumours about Apple switching to USB Type-C ports. Previously, noted analyst Ming Chi Kuo had also predicted that the iPhone 15 models may come with USB Type-C ports. The rumour sounds believable because Apple has now started using USB Type-C ports in iPads, so that the charging method does not seem too far away from Apple's ecosystem.

However, Apple is apparently not adopting USB Type-C ports to make things easier for users, but the company may be planning the change due to legal requirements that could be mandated in Europe. The European legislation has reportedly compelled Apple to offer a USB-C port on all iPhones, iPads, and AirPods in Europe. Not only for Apple, all the smartphone manufacturers who sell devices in Europe to ensure that all new devices feature a USB Type-C port. The electronic manufacturers have also been asked to include USB ports in tablets, laptops, digital cameras, headphones and other devices. While most Android phones come with USB Type-C ports, the new order will impact Apple in particular.

"The new rules would make sure consumers no longer need a new charger and cable every time they purchase a new device, and can use one charger for all of their small and medium-sized electronic gadgets. Mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld video game consoles and portable speakers, rechargeable via a wired cable, will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port, regardless of the manufacturer," the Market and Consumer Protection Committee said in a statement.