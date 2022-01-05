Garmin unveils Venu 2 Plus and Vivomove Sport smartwatches at CES 2022

Garmin has added two new feature-loaded smartwatches to its portfolio. The wearables brand unveiled the Garmin Venu 2 Plus and Vivomore Sport smartwatches at the Consumer Electronics tech event held in Las Vegas. Although the surge in Covid cases forced many companies to give the event a miss, there were a few companies that decided to attend the event physically. The Venu 2 Plus is a step over the Venu 2s, which was launched previously. The smartwatches come with interesting features and attractive designs.
The Venu 2 Plus has been launched in the premium category whereas the Vivomore Sport is the company's entry-level smartwatch. Both the watches come in a round dial and health tracking features. So let us have a look at the price of the smartwatches and what they offer in terms of specifications
Garmin Venu 2 Plus, Vivomore Sport: Price and availability
Garmin Venu 2 Plus and the Vivomore Sport were launched at $450 (RS 33,000 approx) and $180 (Rs 13000 approx) respectively. The Venu 2 Plus is already available for purchase on the official website of Garmin whereas the sale date of the Vivomore Sport is not known to us yet. The Venu 2 Plus is offered in colours including Gold, Silver and Black whereas the Vivosport Sport comes in a variety of colours including Cocoa case and silicone band with Peach Gold accent, Black case and band with Slate accents, and a Cool Mind case and band with Silver accent.
Garmin Venu 2 Plus, Vivomore Sport: Specifications
Garmin Venu 2 Plus features a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 416x416 Pixels. The display comes with an Always-on feature. It is available in a single 43mm size. The watch is equipped with a speaker and a microphone, which lets users make calls straight from their wrist. The company claims that the battery comes with a battery life of upto 9 days. However, if you use the GPS, the battery life would be shortened to 24 hours.
Vivomore Sport features an analogue design with a small touchscreen in the bottom half of the display. The watch comes with heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep tracking, and exercise trackers. It also comes with menstrual health tracking features.
