Global digital rights groups say use of Pegasus spyware violates right to privacy in India

Eight international digital and human rights groups have called for an investigation in the use of Pegasus spyware in India. The groups including Access Now, International Commission of Jurists, Electronic Privacy Information Center, Electronic Frontier Foundation, PEN America, Center for Democracy and Technology, Civicus, and Human Rights Watch have noted that the usage of Pegasus spyware violates privacy, which has been deemed a Fundamental Right by the Supreme Court of India.

The spyware, once activated in a smartphone, reportedly allows government agencies or authorities to keep track of activity on the phone, including emails, files, contact lists, location information, and chat messages. The spyware also enables its handlers to secretly record audio or video using a phone's built-in microphone and camera.

In its letter, the groups cite the Indian Supreme Court, which had observed that restrictions on privacy are only permissible if they are necessary and proportionate to achieve a legitimate purpose. "The disproportionate, illegal, or arbitrary use of spyware, like Pegasus, for surveillance violates the right to privacy, undermines freedom of expression and association, and threatens personal security and lives," the groups said.

The privacy groups cited forensic reports from Amnesty International which found that there were at least 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of human rights defenders, journalists, lawyers, government officials, and opposition politicians, in the leaked global list of 50,000 numbers that have been potentially -- but without confirmation -- have been targeted with Pegasus. Amnesty International found traces of Pegasus activity on 37 out of 67 phones examined, of which 10 belonged to Indian nationals.

Pegasus is sold by NSO Group, an Israeli company. The company says that it does not condone the misuse of its software and claims that Pegasus, which is deemed a cyber weapon by the Israeli government, is sold only to government clients.

Apart from India, the Pegasus project identified potential NSO clients in countries including Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Togo, and the United Arab Emirates.

In India, the Supreme Court is currently hearing several petitions that demand a court-mandated investigation in the use of Pegasus. The government so far has been careful in commenting on the issue and has not categorically denied the use of Pegasus in India. However, it has been said that no unauthorised surveillance has taken place in the country.