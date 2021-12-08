Google 2021 Year in Search: Indian Premier League was top trending search, Neeraj Chopra leads personalities

The Indian Premier League was the top trending search in India for the second consecutive year, according to Google's 2021 Year in Search data. The tech giant is known for releasing top trends in different categories at the end of each year. In 2021, Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra topped the list of trending personalities in the country, ahead of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and model-turned actor Shehnaaz Gill.

The list of trending topics is hugely dominated by sports. It includes both athletes and sporting events. The Indian Premier League, which was hit by Covid-19 outbreak and hosted in two stages, grabbed the first spot, followed by Cowin, ICC T20 World Cup, Euro Cup and Tokyo Olympics in second, third, fourth and fifth spot. Covid vaccine was the sixth most trending topic in India followed by Free Fire redeem code and Copa America in next two positions.

Neeraj Chopra and Aryan Khan complete the list of top 10 trending searches in India in 2021.

Tesla chief and crypto enthusiast Elon Musk ranked fifth among the most trending personalities on Twitter. Musk found his name above Vicky Kaushal and PV Sindhu. The entrepreneur made a lot of headlines over the past 12 months with his cryptic tweets about cryptocurrencies, most prominently Dogecoin. Musk's tweets were a major reason behind the crypto rally in the first half of 2021.

Covid-19 related searches dominated Google's 'How to' category. How to register for covid vaccine, How to download vaccination certificate and How to increase oxygen level were the top three trending topics in this category. How to buy Dogecoin grabbed the sixth spot, showing the increasing popularity of this meme coin in India. How to invest in Bitcoin was the ninth most trending how to query.

Google 2021 Year in Search also ranked the most trending movies of 2021. Surya's Tamil movie Jai Bhim grabbed the first spot. It was followed by Siddharth Malhotra's Shershaah and Salman Khan's Radhe in the second and third spot, respectively. Tokyo Olympics was the most trending news topic of the year, while Black Fungus and Afghanistan News grabbed the next two positions.