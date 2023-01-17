Google-backed delivery platform Dunzo lays off 3 per cent of its workforce

LinkedIn and Twitter are full of stories of layoffs these days as the world grapples with difficult economic conditions. Several tech companies such as Meta, Twitter, and Amazon have fired people in the last couple of months due to cost-cutting and other reasons. And now, delivery platform Dunzo has announced its decision to fire around 3 per cent of its workforce.

The Bangaluru-based start-up operates in the same space as Blinkit, Swiggy, and WeFast. It is an on-demand delivery platform, allowing people to order anything that they need from the comfort of their homes.

Dunzo lays off 3 per cent of its employees

The decision to lay off employees at Dunzo is a part of their cost-cutting measures. The company's CEO and Co-Founder Kabeer Biswas, while talking to CNBC-TV 18, said that the company is extending 'the best support possible' to help employees during this tough time. He said, "Any decision that impacts people is tough and always our last option."

The CEO added, "Whatever the numbers, these are people who chose to build their careers with Dunzo, and it is sad to have talented colleagues leave us."

There is no official confirmation of the number of employees who have been laid off. Dunzo reportedly incurred a net loss of Rs 464 crore in financial year 2022.

Employees laid off at ShareChat

On Monday, ShareChat, another Google-backed company, also announced layoffs. The social media company's official spokesperson reportedly said, "We've had to take some of the most difficult and painful decisions in our history as a company and had to let go of around 20 per cent of our incredibly talented employees who have been with us in this start-up journey. As capital becomes expensive, companies need to prioritise their bets and invest in the highest-impact projects only."

The spokesperson further added that the decision of layoffs was taken after a lot of 'deliberation and in light of the growing market consensus that investment sentiments will remain very cautious throughout this year." Impacted employees at ShareChat will be getting a severance package including total salary of notice period, 2 weeks salary for every year served at the company, full variable pay till December 2022 along with health insurance that will remain active till June 2023.

In December 2022, reports surfaced that Google plans to lay off around 10,000 employees in the upcoming months. Reports also said that the company is closely evaluating employees' performance and will be firing those with a poor record.