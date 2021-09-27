Google CEO was aware of incognito mode issue in 2019 but kept it out of spotlight, says lawsuit

Google CEO Sundar Pichai in 2019 was warned that describing the company's incognito browsing mode as private was problematic, yet it stayed the course because he did not want the feature under the spotlight, according to a new court filing. Google spokesman Jos Castaeda told Reuters that the filing "misunderstands the characteristics of emails that refer to unrelated second-hand and third-party accounts. We are regularly discussing ways to improve privacy management built into our services," Castaneda said.

The attorneys, citing Google documents, said Pichai "was informed in 2019 as part of a project driven by Twohill that Incognito should not be referred to as 'private' because that ran 'the risk of exacerbating known misconceptions about protections Incognito mode provides.' As part of these discussions, Pichai decided that he didn't want to spotlight secret mode, and Google continued without addressing these known issues." In a written update on court preparations submitted to the US District Court on Thursday, user lawyers noted that they hope to try to evict Pichai and Google's chief marketing officer, Lorraine Twohill.

Google lawyers said they opposed efforts to expel Pichai and Twohill. Last month, plaintiffs deposed Google vice president Brian Rakowski, described in the filing as "the 'father' of Incognito mode." He testified that though Google states Incognito enables browsing "privately," what users expect "may not match" up with the reality, according to the plaintiffs' write-up. Google's attorneys rejected the summary, writing that Rakowski also said terms including "private," "anonymous," and "invisible" with proper context "can be super helpful" in explaining Incognito.

"Incognito mode in Chrome gives you the choice to browse the internet without your activity being saved to your browser or device. As we clearly state each time you open a new incognito tab, websites might be able to collect information about your browsing activity during your session," Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda had noted earlier this year in a press statement.



Last year in June, three complainants filed a class-action against Google noting that Google carries out a pervasive data tracking business. It further noted that Google collects browsing history and other web activity data even after enabling the incognito private browsing mode on Google Chrome. The lawsuit alleged that Google uses different systems, including Google Analytics, Google Ad Manager, website plug-ins, and other applications, including mobile apps, to track users.

(with inputs from Reuters)



