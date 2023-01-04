Google Chrome will stop working on these computers starting 2023: All details

Google is all set to release its Chrome 110 this year, tentatively on February 7th, 2023. And with the new release, the tech giant will also end its support for older Chrome versions. According to Google's support page, Chrome 109 is the final version of Chrome supporting two older Microsoft operating systems-- Windows 7 and Windows 8.1.

Google will be ending support for older versions of Chrome by January 15, 2023. So, the newer version of Chrome- Chrome 110 will be the first version of Chrome that requires Windows 10 or later. Notably, users will be able to use the older version of Chrome in Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 but will not get any newer updates including security fixes and more. "Chrome 109 is the last version of Chrome that will support Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1. Chrome 110 (tentatively scheduled for release on February 7th, 2023) is the first version of Chrome that requires Windows 10 or later," Google announced in its blog post earlier last year.

According to the tech giant, users will have to upgrade their systems with Windows 10 or 11 OS to continue using its cross-platform web browser Chrome. "You'll need to ensure your device is running Windows 10 or later to continue receiving future Chrome releases. This matches Microsoft's end of support for Windows 7 ESU and Windows 8.1 extended support on January 10th, 2023," the blog post announcement further reads.

Significantly, the older versions of Chrome will continue to work but will not receive any further updates released for users on these operating systems- Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1. Users are advised to upgrade to newer Windows as security updates are important for the OS.

Google earlier planned to release the updated Chrome 110 version in July, 2021, but due to a pandemic the company postponed the release.



Why to update Chrome with newer version

Updating the web browser with the latest Windows OS will help in receiving the latest security updates and improvements rolled out by Chrome. The updates are critical to keep the PCs up to date to protect it from malicious attacks and other cyber vulnerabilities including identity theft, phishing attacks, viruses, trojans, spyware, adware, and other malware. Additionally, updating Chrome also helps the web browser protect your system from dangerous and deceptive sites that might steal your passwords or infect your computer. With timely security patches and bug fixes, Google also rolls out new fixes and updates in case any vulnerabilities are discovered in previous updates. The new updates also come with new features to enhance user experience.



