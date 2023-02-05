Google employee laid off few days after his mother died, calls it a slap in the face

The wave of layoffs has gripped the tech industry and companies are firing employees in order to keep up with the turbulent market conditions. Last month, Google took the world by surprise as it announced mass layoffs, impacting as many as 12,000 people. As soon as this was made official, people started sharing their stories on LinkedIn, talking about how this had turned their lives upside down.

A software engineer previously employed at Google also shared his ordeal on LinkedIn and described how he was laid off after he had just been back from bereavement leave after losing his mother.

Ex-Google employee shares his story on LinkedIn

Tommy York, an ex-Google employee, described how he found out about his layoff when he had just been back from bereavement leave. He had lost his mother to cancer in December 2022.

"I was laid off from Google last week. I found out on my fourth day back from bereavement leave for my Mom, who died from cancer in December," Tommy wrote in his post.

Talking about how it feels like a 'slap in the face', he added, "I've certainly heard worse stories, including layoffs of expecting parents and of Googlers on disability leave. But it still feels like a slap in the face, like being hit when you're down."

About onboarding at Google

Tommy then goes on to talk about how on-boarding at Google is challenging as it involves a lot of 'figure it out' and that he is glad that he spent his time and energy with his mom and not 'overworking for a company who might decide to lay him off suddenly'.

He wrote, "It's unclear how the lay-offs were determined, and perhaps the year I had may have nudged me more towards being laid off. I started at Google in December, 2021, and my Mom was diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer the following February, around when the formal orientation ended and I was put on projects. I will say this: onboarding at Google is challenging, there's a lot of "just figure it out." It was even more difficult when also dealing with my Mom's chemo appointments, moving her in with family, or the extremely challenging last few months of her life.

"There will always be more opportunities to work at exciting companies, but a parent dies only once. I'm grateful that I spent the time and energy I did with my Mom, and not overworking for a company who might decide on one cold Friday morning that my badge doesn't work anymore."

Google's layoffs announcement

In a letter to all employees, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had announced the layoffs and took 'full responsibility' of the same. He also said that the company will fully support its employees during this difficult transition. The impacted employees in the US will be getting full salary for their notice period, a severance package starting at 16 weeks' salary plus two weeks for every additional year at the company, and bonuses and other benefits as per their respective contracts. As for employees outside the US, they will be compensated as per their country's laws.