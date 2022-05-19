Google is filing for bankruptcy in Russia after its money seized

Google's Russian subsidiary has given a notice of intention to declare bankruptcy after its bank account was seized by authorities, making it "untenable" to pay employees and vendors, and meet "other financial obligations." In other words, Google's Russian unit is wrapping up its operations in Russia after suspending them during the Ukraine crisis and amid pressure from Russian regulators. However, Google said it will continue to offer its free services, such as Search, Maps, and YouTube, in Russia for the time being.

"The Russian authorities seizure of Google Russia's bank account has made it untenable for our Russia office to function, including employing and paying Russia-based employees, paying suppliers and vendors, and meeting other financial obligations," a Google spokesperson told Reuters.

When Russia began invading Ukraine earlier this year, several companies, including Google, began suspending their services to put pressure on the Russian government and show them that they did not support the invasion. Google suspended most of its commercial activities in Russia, banned ads for all Russian entities, stopped new Google Cloud registrations and halted payments for all its services, including YouTube. It also launched several restrictions for state-sponsored entities, such as banning Russian media's YouTube channels.

Of course, Russia retaliated. The country's telecom regulator Roskomnadzor has been pressuring Google to lift the ban on Russian media's YouTube channels, while other government authorities have been asking the Alphabet-owned company to remove content it deems illegal.

A Russian businessman-owned TV channel reported in April that bailiffs had seized around 1 billion rubles (approximately Rs 123 crores) from Google for declining to restore the banned YouTube channels. While Google did not mention whether it was the seizure of those funds that led to the company planning to file for bankruptcy, this is the first time its bank account as a whole has been seized.

Before Google joined other companies in showing disapproval of the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, it was already in a conflict with the Russian government. In May last year, Russia fined Google around $82,000 for not deleting content the authorities deemed was not legal. Then, in December again, the authorities penalised Google for the same reason by asking it to pay around $98 million — an amount believed to be 5.7 per cent of the tech giant's 2021 turnover in Russia.

It was not just Google that suspended its services in Russia. The Russian authorities imposed a ban on services such as Google News, but they allowed free services such as Maps, YouTube, and Search to be accessible in the country. Google said it will continue offering those services as long as they are accessible.