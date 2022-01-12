Google launches Nest Hub 2nd generation in the Indian market

Almost 10 months after the Nest Hub 2nd generation was announced, Google has launched it in the Indian market. Yet another smart display, Google claims to offer an improved audio experience with 50 per cent more bass than the original hub and features a third mic for better Google Assistant response. Featuring a 7-inch colour display, this smart display that doubles up as a digital photo frame has been priced at Rs 7,999.

Works with hundreds of compatible devices, the Nest Hub can be used to control a smart home. In addition, can be used to create reminders and to-dos, to use the broadcast feature across Nest speakers and display around the house, as well as make voice calls with Google Duo. In addition, it supports streaming services such as YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Gaana and JioSavvn. And can also be used to play movies, videos and TV shows with a subscription from providers like Netflix, and YouTube Premium.

It has a floating glass display with no visible housing plastic on the front for an improved viewing experience. When Nest Hub isn’t being used, it shows off a user’s best shots from Google Photos automatically, and the colours on the screen adjust to the light in the room so the photos aren’t too bright or too dim. 2nd Gen is designed with recycled materials with its plastic mechanical parts containing 54 per cent recycled post-consumer plastic.

Google says the new Nest Hub is designed from the ground up with privacy in mind, from user controls to how data is treated, and like the original Nest Hub it does not include a camera. There is a dedicated microphone mute switch at the back of the device. By default, the user’s audio recordings are not retained, and they can delete all their recent activity by simply saying things like “Ok Google, delete everything I said last week.”

Available in Chalk and Charcoal, the Nest Hub 2nd Gen will be available at Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Reliance Digital initially. The company has rolled out a limited period launch offer where a user can get a Nest Mini for Rs 1 when purchasing Nest Hub 2nd Gen.

