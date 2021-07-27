Google lists Data Restore Tool on PlayStore, could allow users to move WhatsApp chats from iPhone to Android

Google has added a Data Restore Tool app that, as the name suggests, allows users to hold on to content from their old devices while setting up their new devices. The Data Restore Tool allows users to transfer apps, photos, contacts through a cable or cloud backup while setting up a device. As of now, the app version on PlayStore is 1.0.382048734, which could reportedly allow users to copy their WhatsApp chats and history from an iPhone to an Android phone. On PlayStore, notes that the "system app helps you to restore data from your old phone using a cable or a cloud backup. The app is already installed on your Android device."

Now, according to an online report, the Data Restore Tool could enable iPhone users to move their WhatsApp chats to a new Android device. The description on PlayStore under What's New reads, "An updated experience for restoring content to your device, using a cable or a cloud backup."

The references shared by 9to5Google include Transfer WhatsApp chats > Scan the QR code with your iPhone to open WhatsApp, then tap Start, Getting chats ready, and Keep your iPhone unlocked and WhatsApp open.

The next step will require iPhone users to scan a QR code in the next step. The next reference reads, "Trouble scanning? On your iPhone, open WhatsApp, then go to Settings > Chats > Move Chats to Android." However, the report notes that the files were APKs and Google may or may not roll out the feature for users.

When you reach the new step, Android's Data Restore Tool will show a QR code, which you'll need to scan on your iPhone to launch directly into WhatsApp's upcoming migration settings. As explained elsewhere in the app, those same settings can be reached manually. During the time of writing, the Data Restore Tool had over 1 billion installs, with 1.0.382048734 being the latest version. The app was publicly listed last week.

The Data Restore Tool is different from the Data Transfer Tool that was rolled out on Google PlayStore in 2017, which was earlier specific to Pixel phones. However, the new app has reportedly inherited the app listing images of the Data Transfer tool.

The development comes shortly after Google upgraded its backup software for Android with the new system called "Backup by Google One". As per reports, Backup by Google One streamlines the already-existing services which will also be available to Android and iOS users.



