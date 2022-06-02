Google makes it easier to control YouTube TV app with phone

YouTube has announced a new feature that will make it easier for users to engage with the YouTube TV app using smartphones. Now, users can connect the YouTube TV app to their phone within seconds without going through any hassle. This is a great addition because those who have a Smart TV at their home are aware of the fact that it is pretty difficult to control their TV using the remote. Don't you think it would be great if you got the option to control the TV using your smartphone without using the cast feature? Well, Google has done something similar to make your experience seamless.

Now, all you need to do is open YouTube on your Smart TV and then open the app on your smartphone, after which you will get a prompt to connect. You just need to tap on Connect button on your phone and the app will show you the video that is playing on YouTube or whatever content is showing up on your Smart TV.

The good thing about this feature is that YouTube now won't require your TV to have support for Cast and there won't be any issue if your Wi-Fi isn't properly configured. In a blog post, YouTube has confirmed that your TV and phones get automatically synced when your YouTube account is detected and is open on different screens.

The latest update makes it easier for anyone to read descriptions of the videos, leave comments, or share a video with friends as users are getting full control on their phone. While all this was possible with the cast feature too, but the experience wasn't very seamless. So, people can now easily subscribe to any channel, queue up next video, or do anything easily using their phone.

Previously, users were required to use the Cast feature to connect their phone to a TV in order to use the YouTube TV app. First, users have to make sure that their Smart TV or streaming device setup is done properly. After this, you are also required to see if your phone is on the same Wi-Fi network as your Smart TV. Once this is done, people can open the YouTube app on their phone > select a video > tap on Cast icon > select the device you want to cast to. After this, you will have to wait for it to connect, and then you will be able to play video on TV using your phone, which is a pretty lengthy and annoying process.

