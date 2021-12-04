Google Photos' Locked Folder feature will now be rolled out to non-Pixel users

Google Photos' Locked Folder feature will soon be available to non-Pixel users. The feature hides your private and sensitive pictures from the gallery. The Locked Folder feature was initially limited to the Pixel phones only, but it will soon be available to non-Pixel users as well. This means that the other Android phones like Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, Samsung among others will also get the feature. As per reports, some OnePlus and Samsung users have already received the feature.

As per Android Police, Google has rolled out the feature to non-pixel phones and some of the older Pixel phones that did not get the feature immediately will get it now. Google had announced the Locked Folder feature at Google I/O in May. The feature as the name suggests can be used to hide private photos. The sensitive or private pictures that you don't want people to see can now be password protected. For instance, if your friend is scrolling through you phone's gallery, he will not be able to see the pictures that have been protected using the Locked Folder feature.

"With Locked Folder in @googlephotos, you can add photos to a passcode-protected space and they won't show up as you scroll through photos or other apps on your phone. Locked Folder is launching first on Google Pixel, and more Android devices throughout the year," Google had said while announcing the feature.

Now that Google is rolling the feature to more Android phones it can be seen in devices running Android 6 or later. Users were able to access it on my Pixel 2 running Android 11. The feature can be accessed Photos > Library > Utilities. Google has also revealed that the feature will be available to the iOS version of Google Photos by the end of this year.

It is important to note that the photos that you store in the Locked Folder will not be backed up. This basically means that the photos will be gone if you get rid of the Google Photos. So If you want to safeguard your private pictures, you will also have to store them separately because the pictures will remain in your folder till the time you have the app on your phone. The day you delete Google Photos, you will lose access to your pictures in the Locked Folder.