Google Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 series get 5G support in India with latest software update

Google Pixel phones receive new features via the Pixel feature drop update. Recently, Google started rolling out new software, which includes improved camera features on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, access to Magic Eraser on all Pixel phones with Google Photos, and new emoji combinations on Emoji Kitchen. It appears Google also has an update for users in India that unlocks the much-anticipated 5G capabilities.

As reported by GSMArena, Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro users in India can finally enjoy 5G internet speed. Currently, only Airtel and Reliance Jio are offering 5G services in the country, while Vi (Vodafone Idea) is yet to roll out the connectivity option. Both telcos are offering 5G for free, and there's no need to upgrade your 4G SIM card.

To update your Pixel phone, open Settings > System > System Update. Once the update is complete, users may need to enable 5G manually on the smartphone. To enable 5G on Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro, open Settings > Network and internet > SIM > Preferred network type. Notably, a Google prompt notes that to improve the device's experience, apps and services can still scan for Wi-Fi networks at any time. As expected, this will only happen when the Wi-Fi option is enabled.

Readers must note that using 5G may drain the phone's battery faster and data plan faster. In that case, running the phone on a 4G network might be advisable. 5G speed and network may also vary according to location. For instance, Airtel and Jio claim that 5G services are available in Delhi, but a 5G network may not be available everywhere. Similarly, the internet speed will vary based on location.

If you're close to a 5G tower, chances are you may notice a speed of up to 700Mbps (Airtel). Jio might fetch a better internet speed since the company is using SA (standalone) technology, which promises better services. During our speed test on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Airtel 5G could fetch roughly 283Mbps, which is decent but not as fast as what 5G is promised to be.

As mentioned, Airtel and Jio are offering 5G services for free. You need to ensure that you have a postpaid connection or a prepaid plan above Rs 230. Interestingly, Airtel's official supported 5G handset page notes that the Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are yet to receive a software update to enable 5G access.