Google Pixel Buds Pro will borrow AirPods Pro's best feature later this year

Google finally has a pair of high-end truly wireless earbuds. They are called the Pixel Buds Pro, where "Pro" represents the addition of features such as active noise-cancellation and a custom chip to process high-quality audio. Clearly, the Pixel Buds Pro take on the Apple AirPods Pro, which was introduced back in 2019. Amid the speculation that the successor to the AirPods Pro may be coming later this year, Google's Pixel Buds Pro has arrived with a feature that AirPods users have been using for a while.

The Pixel Buds Pro will receive an update later this year that will bring support for spatial audio head tracking, Google announced at the IO 2022. For years, Google has tried making the best-in-class earbuds, but despite its efforts, the models launched so far were not exactly a match for Apple AirPods Pro. But with Pixel Buds Pro, Google is hoping to counter Apple in the world of earbuds.

Apple last year rolled out spatial audio to Apple Music, saying that most of the AirPods models will support it. Basically, all the AirPods models with an H1 chip — AirPods Pro, AirPods 3rd generation, and AirPods Max — support spatial audio. It is currently the best way to enjoy listening to audio or music on wireless earbuds as spatial audio simulates a multi-speaker-like experience. The earbuds belt out sound from different directions just so you get an immersive experience when watching a movie or listening to a song.

The head-tracking technology optimises the sound coming from earbuds to follow the direction your head is turning in. The AirPods Pro has had this feature since last year, but none of the Google Pixel Buds. But this year, that will change too. In addition to spatial audio, head-tracking technology will also be rolled out to the Pixel Buds Pro later this year, Google said.

The Pixel Buds Pro comes with features such as an 11mm dynamic speaker driver, active noise cancellation with transparency mode, volume equaliser, active in-ear pressure relief, IPX4 rating for water and dust resistance on earbuds, voice accelerometer, wind-blocking mesh, wireless charging, motion detection using accelerometer and gyroscope, and Google Assistant available right at the touch of the tip of the earbuds.

Google Pixel Buds Pro will go on sale in the US for $199.99 (roughly Rs 15,500) starting July 21. These earbuds will also be available in more countries, but Google has not confirmed whether it will launch the Pixel Buds Pro in India, as well.