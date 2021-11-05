Google Pixel Fold: Specs, features, expected price, and everything we know so far

Google Pixel Fold, the first foldable smartphone from Google, may finally launch next year. The foldable smartphone market has gained a lot of traction in recent times. Thus smartphone manufacturers are keen to benefit from this surge. The Pixel Fold was said to launch alongside the Pixel 6 series, but that didn't happen. So we're left with the question as to when the Pixel Fold would arrive? Unfortunately, the answer to that question is still unclear. However, some leaks hint towards its arrival this year, while others suggest a 2022 timeline.

Another interesting leak says that Pixel Fold's camera system will not be as impressive as the Pixel 6. The report further states that the upcoming Fold would use the same old camera system as seen on the Pixel 5. It is also found that the Pixel Fold is codenamed "Pipit" and not "Passport". That was a brief description of the Pixel Fold, but we have more details for you. So let's get started.

Google Pixel Fold: Specs and features

--The Google Pixel Fold has been subjected to multiple leaks. Now another fresh leak from 9to5Google suggests that Google's foldable phone would not use the upgraded camera system from the Pixel 6 or the Pixel 6 Pro. Rather it would use the 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX 363 sensor been used since the Pixel 3. The information was found in the teardown of the latest Google Camera app version. It is also discovered that Google has shifted to a new codename, "Pipit", for its foldable device. Earlier the codename "Passport" was spotted in Android 12 beta and Google camera app multiple times.

--For a reminder, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have got their biggest camera upgrade of all time. Google has used a 50-megapixel primary Samsung GN1 sensor. There's an additional 48-megapixel telephoto sensor on the Pixel 6 Pro. But we may not be able to see this new camera setup on the rumoured Pixel Fold, as revealed by the leak.

Pixel Fold concept image

--There's not a lot of clarity on the design of the Pixel Fold as of now. However, multiple patents have popped up suggesting different foldable designs. It is expected that the Pixel Fold will feature a 7.6-inch foldable ultra-thin glass display. This foldable phone may feature an in-ward folding design similar to what we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy Fold. There's also a Z fold triple folding design patent, but it's unlikely the brand will go with an unestablished design like this.

--Google developed the in-house Tensor chipset for the Pixel 6 lineup. The chipset has a major focus on machine learning and enables the smartphone for multiple Pixel specific camera features. Now that Google has a chipset of its own, it's possible that it will bring it to the Pixel Fold.

--Moving forward, Google is also working on the software for big screen devices. Recently, the tech giant dropped the Android 12L "feature drop" for its phone software aimed at devices with big screens. Android 12L is expected to make way early next year.

Google Pixel Fold India launch

Google skipped the Pixel 6 in India. So it's unsure if Google is willing to bring the Pixel Fold to the county. As far as the launch date is concerned, we can expect the smartphone to arrive later this year or somewhere next year.

Google Pixel Fold expected price

There aren't any leaks around the pricing of the Google Pixel Fold yet. But we know that foldable phones are costly. For reference, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is priced at Rs 1,49,999. So the pricing of the Google Pixel Fold is likely to be in the same price bracket.