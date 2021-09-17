Google Pixel Fold tipped to launch later this year with LTPO OLED display

It has been a couple of years since Google first dropped a hint at a foldable Pixel phone. Some developments on that front have been made public ever since, with a launch estimated for the device in late 2021. A new piece of information doubles down on this timeline and might be a confirmation of its upcoming launch.

The information comes from David Naranjo, Senior Director at Display Supply Chain Consultants. A recent tweet by Naranjo shares a list of devices that are available or are rumoured to use LTPO OLED panels from SDC. Among these is the mention of Google Pixel Fold, with an estimated launch slated for Q4, 2021.

The tweet marks the increase in the number of devices that use the display technology since the launch of the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. As such, the tweet is an indicator of yet another feature we can expect on the Pixel Fold by Google - the use of an LTPO OLED display.

This is not the first time that the Pixel Fold's launch timeline has been hinted at. An internal Google document that made its way to the internet last year had pointed out three devices in the making. Codenamed 'Raven,' 'Oriole', and 'Passport', the last one among the three was speculated to be a reference to the Pixel Fold. The first two were the radically redesigned Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, due to launch globally next month. Launch for all the three phones was anticipated for 2021-end, and we already know that to be true for at least the two of them.

Alongside the tips on hardware development, Google is known to actively pursue a more optimised Android for foldable devices. Though this began as a medium to enable the platform for foldable smartphones by other OEMs, it will not be a surprise if Google comes out with its own device to make the best use of it, as is the relation with the Pixel phones and Android OS.

Note that these are just hinted at the foldable smartphone by Google, and nothing has officially been confirmed by the company as yet. Though there are strong indications that we can see a Pixel Fold soon, possible by early next year if not in 2021.