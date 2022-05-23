Google Pixel Watch may use two chips, one of them could be Tensor

The Google Pixel Watch was announced at the company's annual IO held earlier this month. However, sadly, the company said that the Pixel Watch would take some time to hit the market and was not immediately available for purchase. Google also did not divulge any details about the Pixel Watch. But as we move closer to the release of the Pixel Watch, new information has emerged, according to which, Google's first smartwatch will use not one but two chips inside.

According to a 9to5Google report, Google's Pixel Watch will be using the Exynos 9110 processor, but it will be paired with a co-processor — a second chip — to offload different tasks for better performance. Essentially, a second chip will help the main chip, Exynos 9110, manage workload efficiently by distributing various tasks among each other. Because of two chips, the Pixel Watch should be able to work fast without any visible lags — one of the issues with Wear OS smartwatches.

The setup of processors inside the Pixel Watch could be similar to that of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform, which includes an "ultra-low-power" QCC1110 co-processor for handling very specific but high-load features such as 64K colours on the Always-on Display and working of some sensors. Working in tandem with the co-processor, the main processor is able to provide the smartwatch with "continuous heart rate monitoring and sleep for health and wellness, faster tilt-to-wake responsiveness, step counting, alarms, timers, and haptics."

For now, it is not clear what co-processor will go inside the Pixel Watch, but rumours suggest that it is likely to have the Tensor branding. Tensor is the chipset that Google introduced last year with the Pixel 6 series and then used on the recently announced Pixel 6a. And it is a product lineup that Google not only wants to expand but also to appear everywhere, largely because it wants to show its rivals its prowess. So, it is natural if the Pixel Watch, too, ends up using a processor with Tensor's moniker on it. But there are other possibilities, as well.

Additionally, the report said that the Pixel Watch will come with 32GB of storage, which is double anything available on existing Wear OS smartwatches. That said, it is not clear how Wear OS, or rather the Pixel Watch, will leverage such high a storage capacity. The best possible scenario could be storing offline songs on YouTube Music and Spotify apps. Even the RAM on the Pixel Watch is expected to be more than anything you find on the market currently. That means the RAM capacity on the Pixel Watch will be higher than that of the Pixel Watch, which uses 1.5GB of RAM for the best Wear OS experience.