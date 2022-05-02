Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature eSIM connectivity, launch date still unclear

Google Pixel Watch may support cellular connectivity via an eSIM, according to the latest leak. That would allow users to not only access the internet on their smartwatch without a tether but also let them make calls. Cellular connectivity is common among premium smartwatches, and if it is also going to be available on the rumoured Pixel Watch, it might as well be high-end.

The Pixel Watch has been a hot topic for the last few days, but especially after someone left it unattended at a restaurant, it gained more buzz. The real-life photos of the Google Pixel Watch are already giving fans something to look forward to, but the leaks around the features make it even more interesting. However, every fan need not be excited — at least yet.

According to reports, the eSIM connectivity feature on the Google Pixel Watch may be restricted to select markets. That means that even if Google decides to sell the Pixel Watch in all of the markets it operates in, not all of them will support cellular connectivity. That could be because for eSIM to work, Google has to work with telecom companies in its respective markets. There are still many markets where eSIM is not available.

That is an important point because India's telecom companies offer eSIM services, but despite the availability, the Pixel Watch is unlikely to be available here. In the past few years, Google's hardware portfolio in India has not exactly expanded. The last Pixel phone launched in India, for instance, was the Pixel 4a. Although rumours are rife that the upcoming Pixel 6a will come to India, chances for the launch of the Pixel Watch are slim.

Other than the cellular connectivity, the Pixel Watch is expected to come with a 300mAh battery inside. Rumours suggest this battery will offer a runtime of between 24 hours and 40 hours, depending on the usage — which is decent considering Wear OS is power-hungry. But Google is reportedly working towards bringing some optimisations to Wear OS to maximise battery performance. All of that, however, comes via rumours and there is no confirmation yet. A previous report said Pixel Watch may come running Wear OS 3.1, which is an older version of the software.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel Watch at the upcoming IO 2022 alongside the Pixel 6a. But so far, there has been no announcement from Google. Either Google is keeping mum to surprise us all at the conference that kicks off May 11 or it has no plans for the launch of the Pixel Watch yet.