Google Play Store to soon offer fantasy sports and rummy apps in India

Google has announced that it is planning to run a pilot program to offer locally developed real-money games like Rummy apps or Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) on its (Indian) Play Store, which is one of the biggest app marketplaces in the world. Google has finally addressed the request of local Indian developers as it is now conducting a program on a pilot basis. Here's everything you need to know.

The pilot program will remain live for a limited time period as Google is just exploring this to offer local Indian developers an opportunity to build successful businesses. This test will go live starting September 28, and will end on the same day next year.

"We are constantly exploring ways for local developers to build successful businesses and offer delightful experiences on Google Play. Through this pilot program, we are taking a measured approach that will help us collate learnings and retain an enjoyable and safe experience for our users," a Google spokesperson said.

The Indian developers will have to complete and submit an application form if they want to participate in this program. But, there is no guarantee that you will be eligible for this program even after submmiting application. Google has asserted that it will first review applications forms and then notify eligible applicants of the result within seven business days of form submission.

"Google Play developer account noted on the application form must be in compliance with all Play policies to remain eligible to participate in the pilot," the company said in its support page.

There is a reason why one won't find real-money games on Google Play Store or Apple's App Store. In India, the legal status of gambling games is a little confusing as not all are considered illegal. The legality is based on whether a gambling game falls under "games of skill" or "games of chance" category. The Supreme court considers rummy as a game of skill, so it is not illegal in India. But, those who are classified as "games of chance" are considered illegal in India.

Google says, "we allow apps that are an approved governmental operator and/or is registered as a licensed operator with the appropriate governmental gambling authority in the specified country, and provides a valid operating license in the specified country for the type of online gambling product they want to offer."

Now that Google is planning to run a pilot program for real-money games apps. Users might soon get to see these apps on Play Store if they comply with Android app distribution platform's terms and conditions. Interested developers can click here to access the application form.