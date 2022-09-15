Google ropes in Redington to lure Indian SMEs with cloud solutions

Global technology major Google and Indian firm Redington today announced a strategic partnership to push cloud-based solutions for local small and medium enterprises. As a part of this collaboration, Redington will drive the distribution and adoption of Google Workspace and Google Cloud with SMBs, education and public sector, mid-market, and enterprise segments. The company will also be hosting distribution and adoption of Google Chrome Enterprise, they said in a statement.

According to Redington, it aims to address the strong demand for Google cloud-based services in India, a public cloud services market that is expected to grow at a compound average growth rate of 24 per cent between 2021 and 2026 to touch $13.5 billion or Rs 108,000 crore (by 2026).

“A recent IDC survey revealed a strong market demand for cloud services. However, we still see a significant gap between the pace of cloud innovations and adoption of these technologies by businesses. This is the technology friction, which we will be addressing through our collaboration with Google Cloud India. This collaboration will help us to enhance the procurement and delivery of relevant cloud services and solutions to enterprises, SMBs and the public sector, through our vast network of trusted and committed partners,” said Ramesh Natarajan, Chief Executive Officer, Redington Ltd.

According to Eric Buck, Director of Global Distribution at Google Cloud, the partnership will help Google bring more Indian enterprises, who need to digitise their businesses, on board.

Redington Ltd - a listed entity - is also a leading reseller and distributor of Apple products in India. In partnership with US-based Ingram Micro, it runs its premium reseller brand INDIAiSTORE that offers a vide variety of Apple products like iPhones, iPads and MacBooks.

