Google wants to bring ChromeOS to Windows PC and Macs that have slowed over time

Google's Chromebooks have very quickly managed to establish a steadfast customer base, and ChromeOS is now a favourite for a certain segment of laptop users, mostly students. With an expansion in mind, Google has introduced a new version of ChromeOS called ChromeOS Flex in a bid to modernise old computers. What it means is that the ChromeOS Flex will support Windows PCs and Macs and will give a new life to their older, slowed-down models that you usually find installed in schools and colleges.

ChromeOS Flex, Google said, is a sustainable way to modernise old computers. That makes sense because old computers begin to work slowly and lag over years of usage and ChromeOS, being lightweight, can run properly on these machines and is powerful enough for basic things such as accessing the internet, making projects, and doing things that are related to schools and colleges. And that is why ChromeOS Flex has been designed, keeping schools and businesses in mind.

Google's free-to-download operating system runs on the cloud, so no matter what machine you are using, your work is always saved to your account. Google, however, told The Verge that Google Assistant and synchronisation with Android phones are two things that may not work, at least now in the early access mode. Google said ChromeOS Flex is exactly like the original software and "boots up in seconds and does not slow down over time." That is a sly jab at Windows and macOS, which are known for showing slowdowns on ageing machines.

To make the user experience consistent and harmonious with the regular ChromeOS, Google has used the same code base and release cadence on ChromeOS Flex as the original one. That is the reason why you will be able to use Chrome browser, Google Assistant, and see the same design and UI as Chrome OS on Chromebooks. Google said Chrome Enterprise for Education Upgrade will allow your school's, college's, or company's IT department to manage ChromeOS Flex devices and Chromebooks side-by-side through the Google Admin Console.

According to Google, ChromeOS Flex can be installed within minutes through either a USB device or network deployment. If you cannot contain your excitement, you, too, can check out ChromeOS Flex by visiting the website and installing it on the USB stick and using it on either a Windows device or MacBook without needing to install it. But for the best experience, Google recommends replacing your device's native software with ChromeOS Flex.

