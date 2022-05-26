Google will launch its first foldable Pixel phone in 2023, says analyst

The foldable Pixel phone has been in the rumor mill for quite some time and it is now being said that the device isn't arriving anytime soon as the launch has again been delayed. This explains why the search giant didn't tease the foldable phone at its recent Google I/O developer conference. Google had given confirmation on the existence of the much-awaited Pixel Watch, but it didn't reveal when it plans to unveil its first foldable phone.

At first, Google was expected to announce the device in 2021, which didn't happen. Later, it was reported that the foldable Pixel phone will arrive by the end of 2022. Now, a report from the Korean website, The Elec, suggests that the release has been delayed because the product isn't finished yet. A supply chain analyst also backed up the claims, saying that Google has delayed the launch till next spring, according to his sources.

While people might not get to see a foldable phone this year, they will at least be able to experience Google's first smartwatch. The teasers revealed the wearable has a round dial and a crown for navigation, similar to Apple Watches. It will come with Fitbit integration. Later this year, we will also see the launch of the flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. The devices will be powered by the next-generation Google Tensor chipset and pack a triple rear camera setup.

The company is also working on an Android tablet, which will arrive next year. Google gave a sneak peek at its first tablet during the recent developer conference. The device will be powered by Google's home-brewed Tensor chipset. The teasers showed this one has a typical design that one might have seen on other Android tablets. One will see reasonable bezels and a camera on the front. More details will be revealed either later this year or in 2023.