Google’s magic eraser not limited to Pixel phones, anyone with Google One subscription can now use it 

With Pixel Phones, Google unveiled an interesting feature called the Magic Eraser, which can remove unwanted people, objects from images. However, now Google has made the feature available for anyone, who has a Google One subscription. So it does not matter whether you use an iPhone or an Android phone, you can get the Magic Eraser feature which was exclusive to the Pixel phones.

"Now we're bringing Magic Eraser and other enhanced editing features to more people. Starting today, Google One members — on both Android and iOS — and all Pixel users will be able to enjoy Magic Eraser, a new HDR video effect and exclusive collage styles. Plus, Google One members will get free shipping on print orders.Take a look at how you can use these tools to make the most of your memories," the company said.

What Magic Eraser does to your pictures?

Have you ever taken a photo and realized that there are some things in the background that you don't want there? Maybe someone walked by, or there's a power line that's distracting from the main focus of your photo. This can be frustrating, but with Magic Eraser, you can easily remove these distractions from your photo with just a few taps.

Magic Eraser works by detecting distractions in your photos, such as people or objects that you don't want there. You can simply circle or brush over them, and Magic Eraser will make them disappear from the photo. This makes it easy to clean up your photos and remove anything that you don't want there.

In addition to removing distractions, Magic Eraser also has a Camouflage feature. This allows you to change the color of objects in your photo to help them blend in naturally with the rest of the photo. This can be helpful if there are objects in your photo that stand out too much and take attention away from the main focus of the photo.

Overall, Magic Eraser is a helpful tool for anyone who wants to clean up their photos and remove distractions. With just a few taps, you can make your photos look more professional and polished.



