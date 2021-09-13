GoPro Hero 10 Black price tipped to be around Rs 47,000, more images leak ahead of launch

The GoPro Hero 10 Black was leaked last week and was tipped to be launched on September 15. The camera maker has remained silent about the launch so far but, more images of the upcoming action camera have leaked online. In fact, we also have an idea about its possible pricing. According to WinFuture, the GoPro Hero 10 Black is going to retail for 540. A straight currency conversion makes it around Rs 47,000. We are sure that GoPro will not use a straight currency conversion, and it would be safe to assume that this year's model will be more expensive than last year's GoPro Hero Black 9.

The GoPro Hero Black 9 was priced in India at Rs 49,500 and has been available since late October. The GoPro Hero 9 Black features a new 23.6-megapixel image sensor and is powered by the GP1 processor from the previous model. It also saw an improvement in the battery department.

As far as the new model goes, images confirm that it will have a similar design and few upgrades on the hardware. It will use a better GP2 processor which is expected to provide a major boost in performance with support for 5.3K videos shot at a 60fps, or 4K video recorded at 120fps. Both these will be an improvement from 5K30 and 4K60 on last year's flagship.

The leak suggests that GoPro Hero Black 10 will also be able to record videos at 2.7K and 240fps for even more motion control but at reduced resolution. It is likely to come in a single black colour variant just like the 2019 model.

It is tipped to come with a new image sensor that will bump photo resolution from 20 megapixels to 23 megapixels. The display will be the same as last year's GoPro Hero Black 9 but, the body seems to be carrying a new blue logo.

The in-camera software stabilisation is also likely to get an update to HyperSmooth 4.0 and TimeWarp 3.0 for time-lapse videos. It will borrow many features from its predecessor including watertight housing up to a depth of 10 meters, touch and voice control, and front and rear displays.

GoPro Hero 10 Black is tipped to launch on September 15 but, the company is yet to make an official announcement.