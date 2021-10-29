Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is getting a VR version exclusively for Facebook Oculus Quest 2

Facebook has changed its name to Meta to reflect some colossal changes coming to the company's future goals. They involve building the metaverse, which is the name Mark Zuckerberg likes to use for a platform that converges different technologies the company is working on. That mainly includes virtual reality-powered apps and games, and one of the iconic video games has signed up to be a part of the metaverse. Grand Theft Auto is coming to Facebook's Oculus Quest 2 headset in virtual reality.

At the Connect conference held on Thursday, Zuckerberg announced that a VR version of GTA: San Andreas is under development for the Oculus Quest 2. This means that the action-adventure game by Rockstar Games will be playable using controllers. Zuckerberg has, however, not shared any details, such as the launch timeline or price of the game at this point in time. But Meta CEO hinted that there could be an announcement about the same at next year's Oculus event.

The announcement marks another milestone for the GTA franchise, which has gathered much love from a large fanbase. A VR version would give players an entirely different way of playing the game, where they could feel as if they are a part of the game. Although we are awaiting more details about the VR version of GTA: San Andreas.

Rockstar Games recently announced that it is remastering Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Grand Theft Auto III, and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to incorporate several visual enhancements. All these versions are set for release on November 11, but there is no information if the VR version meant for Oculus Quest 2 will be based on the assets of the remastered version of San Andreas.

I am hoping the experience of playing the VR version of GTA: San Andreas will be similar to that of Resident Evil 4, which was released recently for Oculus Quest 2. There are high chances that more games like Resident Evil 4 and GTA: San Andreas will be available in VR for Facebook's Oculus Quest 2 and even the upcoming Oculus Pro, which leaked via some setup videos recently. Also, Oculus will soon lose its name in favour of Meta, which means there may never be an Oculus Pro but a Meta Pro. Anyway, we should be able to find out more about the GTA: San Andreas VR version in the coming days.