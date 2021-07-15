Hackers targeting Facebook accounts with fake copyright complaint, warns security researcher

If you are popular on Facebook and have received a copyright complaint, chances are that it is a spam message and can lead you to click on a link that is malware or ransomware. Security researcher Rajashekhar Rajaharia on his Twitter Profile has shared screenshots from the message he received on Facebook under Copyright Constraint page 2021. The message reads that Facebook's user page has received complaints and has been reported by other users about lying or fraud. It goes on to ask users to click on a link to verify the user's account.

"We work hard to prevent actions that endanger all other Facebook users or security on Facebook. Please confirm the repair of your Facebook account." Rajaharia has highlighted that the page was created on July 13, 2021. "Beware!! #Hackers are targeting almost all #Politicians, #Celebrities, #Media and famous @Facebook accounts globally. You may receive a fake #Copyright Complaint notification on FB. Don't click on the link. It's #Malware/#Ransomware. Check Screenshots," Rajaharia has posted on Twitter." He warns users saying, "Don't Trust these notifications.. Beware of Ransomware."

Users should always check the source of the link before clicking on it, and they should confirm it is authentic. Earlier this week, SBI account holders were victims of a phishing scam that required them to click on a link. When the customers clicked on the link that came along with the update of the KYC message, they were redirected to a page that asks them to submit confidential information such as username and password along with a captcha code.

Delhi-based think tank CyberPeace Foundation and Autobot Infosec have unearthed the cyber crime being carried out to dupe SBI customers. Hackers also claimed to offer gifts worth Rs 50 lakhs to SBI customers. The only point of commonality in the two messages that are being circulated is the link to the malicious website that can strip a user of his savings.

Telecom companies warned users of such messages. Airtel, Vodafone and even Jio users receive messages from scamsters in the garb of company officials asking for KYC verification failing which the message says the users will lose access to their number in 24 hours. These messages also send a number saying that it belongs to customer care and that users should call them. Users can easily spot the scam messages as they will have spelling mistakes and grammatical errors, even the company name will not be spelt correctly.