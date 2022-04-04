Here's how an iPhone saved the life of a snowboarder

Apple's iPhone is again being praised for saving someone's life. In the latest incident, the smartphone's SOS feature helped save the life of a snowboarder at a time when chances of getting saved were little. A ski enthusiast, Tim Blakey, has posted a special message on social media, thanking Apple and Swiss Rescue services for saving his life.

Blakey, who has 17 years of experience in snowboarding, was skiing on a glacier near Zermatt, Switzerland. But, he ran into trouble on a downhill run and got trapped 15 feet down after falling from approximately 10,000 feet. A report from AppleInsider noted that he fell down in a crevasse in the snow, which was pretty well hidden, and the sheer ice sides were making it difficult for him to move around.

He then thought of calling someone for help and saw that his iPhone had only 3 per cent of battery, which left him with fewer options and the time was also limited. He then decided to use the iPhone's SOS feature to quickly reach out to emergency services. Blakey asserted that this SOS feature is "especially great when your screen is constantly being dripped on."

The ski enthusiast also reported that he was getting a 3G network down there, so the rescue team was struggling to locate him quickly. They took around 45 minutes to rescue him, after which he was rushed to the hospital. Blakey noted in his post that it doesn't matter how experienced you are in snowboarding, one should avoid doing it alone as anyone could get trapped in a similar type of situation in the future.

In case you are unaware, you can activate the SOS feature on your iPhone by just pressing and holding the side button and one of the volume buttons until the Emergency SOS slider appears. Now, just drag the Emergency SOS slider to call the emergency services. Users need to make sure that the location is turned on for this feature, otherwise you will be untraceable. One just needs to go to "Location" section in Settings and then enable it for emergency SOS.