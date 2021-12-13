Oppo, the popular Chinese smartphone maker teased the launch of its Oppo Find N on December 15. In the teaser video, Oppo revealed that it is using a 'pseudo-vertical hinge' from Seiko instead of the usual U-shape hinge that will offer fewer creases on the screen.

Oppo's chief product officer said the Oppo Find N was the first in the world to receive Seiko's pseudo-vertical hinge, which is more advanced than U-hinge technology. The hinges themselves are tiny and offer a long service life.

The company claims that each hinge costs $ 125, and is three times more expensive than other hinges on the market. The video teaser posted by Oppo on Twitter shows that the structure is water-resistant and can close when dropped.

Tipset EvLeaks also posted a handful of new images of the Oppo Find N on Twitter that show off the device. The Oppo Find N will open up book-style, in the same way, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 does.

Blck, white, gry, ple green, nd lvender pper to be the five colors displyed in these imges. A USB-C port is lso visible on the phone's bottom, s well s hinge text tht reds "Designed For Find" tke wht you will from tht.

The tipster also shared the alleged spec-sheet of the foldable smartphone that suggests a 60Hz display on the outside while the main screen will reportedly have a 120Hz refresh rate. It may feature an LTPO panel that offers an adaptive refresh rate and better power management.

Under the hood, the Oppo Find N is said to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 that also powers Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 3. The Find N hs gone through six genertions of prototypes, ccording to Oppo's officil blog post this is something the compny hs been working on for quite some time.

The frame seems to be metallic and will feature a fingerprint sensor on one of its sides.

On the back, there is a triple camera setup that features three large sensors. We might see a configuration similar to the Oppo Find X3 Pro on this device, which would be made out of a wide-angle, zoom, and macro lens.

In a blogpost, Lau writes, "In an era where everyone has a phone with similar configurations, the smartphone experience has come to a standstill. If we can find a way to break through the bottleneck of smartphone displays, we could once again revolutionize efficiency and interactivity."