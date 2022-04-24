How scammers are using WhatsApp to trick users, steal their money

It has now become easier to make payments to anyone using UPI-based apps. Messaging apps like WhatsApp now even offer an option to send and receive money, which makes it easier to make payments to friends and family members. It is pretty simple. All you need to do is scan a QR code, enter the amount and send it. As of now, there is no charge for making a transaction on WhatsApp, which is great. While people now have the convenience of easily making payments online, fraudsters have also found their own ways to trick them to make some money.

In the past, a lot of cases have been reported online related to the same. With more and more people getting digital, online fraud is rising. One of the most common ways of cheating people is QR codes. Here's everything you need to know.

WhatsApp scam: What you need to know about QR codes

A QR code is only used when you need to make a payment to a shopkeeper, friends, or any service. You never have to scan a QR code for receiving money, which is something that some of the users are still not aware of and fraudsters take advantage of that.

For example, you need to sell an item through online websites, so you put up all the details on the platform. The scammers can show you that they are interested in your item and then pose as a buyer. After this, they might share a QR code with you on WhatsApp, asking you to scan the code using Google Pay or any other UPI-based service in order to receive the money in the bank account. This will land you in big trouble as you will end up paying the money to the scammer, instead of receiving it.

Those who are not aware of how online payment works will somehow fall into this trap and lose money. This is one popular trick. Do keep in mind that fraudsters have different ways to trick people, so you need to be careful. If you don't know much about online payments, then either learn about it or it is always better to deal in cash.

In addition to this, when you need to pay someone, then you should always double-check the name or UPI ID after scanning a QR code on WhatsApp and then make payment. Fraudsters could also send you a QR code over WhatsApp and ask you to scan it using a UPI app and enter MPIN, which is basically the mobile PIN that you have set for your banking app.

Besides, WhatsApp even allows you to save any contact using a QR code, which is why users should share their WhatsApp QR code with only those whom they trust. It's possible for someone to forward your WhatsApp QR code to other people, who could then add you as a contact by scanning your code.