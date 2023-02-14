How to use Netflix without paying for a monthly subscription

Netflix is one of the top digital streaming platforms offering a wide range of OTT content including Bollywood, Hollywood regional and even Asian dramas. To access the content, the platform has listed various monthly recharge plans, which users can opt for according to their needs. However, getting a subscription to Netflix can be stressful on the pocket for some people. Additionally, with monthly line-ups of other recharges like wi-fi, mobile recharge and others, it is a bit of a hassle to keep track of payments as well as your money. So what to do then? Well, not paying is not an option. But what if you get the benefits of two services in one recharge plan? Then that's surely a steal deal.



Telecom operators like Reliance Jio and Airtel offer select recharge plans which include calling and data benefits with an added pack of OTT. Especially a free subscription to Netflix. So users don't have to pay for mobile recharge and OTT, instead, they can get both benefits under one umbrella. The packs are not only convenient but also go easy on the pocket.



So if you are also looking for mobile recharge plans with free Netflix subscriptions, here's the list of plans offered by Jio and Airtel. The plans include unlimited calling, data, SMS and added benefits.

Jio plans with free Netflix subscription

Jio Rs 399 postpaid plan: This plan offers a total of 75GB of data, thereafter charges Rs 10 per GB. Along with that, the benefits include unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The OTT benefits include Netflix (Mobile plan) and even a free Amazon Prime subscription.

Jio Rs 599 postpaid plan: Under this plan Jio, includes 100GB total data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day as well as an additional Jio SIM under the family plan. Along with a free Netflix subscription, the telco also offers a free subscription to Amazon Prime.

Jio Rs 799 postpaid plan: This plan includes 150GB total data, two additional Jio SIMs under the family plan, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day and free subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Jio apps.

Jio Rs 999 postpaid plan: Jio offers 200GB data, three Jio SIMs, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day and a free subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Jio apps.

Jio Rs 1,499 postpaid plan: This plan includes 300GB total data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and a subscription to Netflix and Amazon Prime. Additionally, this plan also includes international roaming offers in selected cities.

Airtel plans with free Netflix subscription

Airtel Rs 1199 postpaid plan: Under this plan, Airtel offers data rollover of 150 GB with 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling. As for OTT benefits, this plan includes a free subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Airtel Rs 1499 postpaid plan: With this plan, users can avail of 200GB total data with 100 SMS per day, unlimited calling, and a free subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Plus Hotstar.