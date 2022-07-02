'If you are watching this, I am dead': Popular streamer Technoblade dies at 23

Popular YouTuber Technoblade, who had a humongous fan following on YouTube, has died. Technoblade gained popularity because of his commentary on videos of him playing Minecraft. Technoblade's father revealed about his death in a video posted on his son's YouTube account. He succumbed to cancer at the age of 23.

Technoblade, whose real name was Alex, had close to 11 million subscribers on YouTube. His videos on Minecraft and his wry commentary on his game were a hit amongst gamers. He usually focused on the game but he once announced receiving a cancer diagnosis. Technoblade even wrote a letter to his followers before passing away.

A new video titled "so long nerds" was uploaded on Technoblade's YouTube account on Thursday. Instead of Minecraft's colourful blocks, the video features a man, who identifies as Technoblade's father with a poodle, sitting in a chair against a white background. Without introducing himself, he goes on to read his son, Technoblade's letter. "Hello, everyone. Technoblade here. If you are watching this, I am dead." His father reveals in the letter that Technoblade's real name was Alex, which he never used online. Technoblade was a faceless entity in his YouTube videos. It was his voice that did the magic, but his father showed some of his pictures with his loved ones. Technoblade used an avatar of a crowned, sword-wielding pig for himself in his videos.

"If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time. Those were the happiest years of my life," Alex's letter says. Before closing his letter, his father said that Technoblade died about eight hours after finishing the letter.

The video ends with a note from Alex's mother, who did not come in front of the camera or reveal her name. Her note stated that her son never wanted personal fame and was always self-deprecating, even when his videos got so popular on YouTube.

"From Technoblade's earliest online days, he was always strategizing ways to delight and reward his audience, giving away online prizes, encouraging good sportsmanship and, most of all, sharing his Minecraft adventures for entertainment and laughs," she noted.