Indian engineers and tech workers are happy with Omicron as it delays their return to office

There is a meme that has gone viral in recent days. It is a clip from movie Mohabbatein, and the meme with superimposed text depicts that the arrival of Omicron, a new and fast-spreading variant of Covid, is helping the WFH (work from home) "celebrations" continue while the HR departments — represented by a sullen Amitabh Bacchan — at various companies frown. There is a reason why the meme went viral. It does represent the sentiments of most employees, including India's engineers and tech workers who were in November and December getting jittery due to the WFO (work from office) plans at their companies.

Take, for example, Manish. For this 28-year-old employee at Cognizant the beginning of the new year has been special. His office has now confirmed that it has no plans to call its employees back and that they can continue working from home for the time being.

India Today Tech talked to HR of several Indian tech companies to understand what changed in their WFH or WFO plans due to Omicron. We also reached out to some tech workers to know how they feel about these changes.

Tech companies still aim for flexi-model

Although Omicron has upset the plans of tech companies to bring back their engineers and tech workers back to office, most still don't want to go to hard lockdown and complete WFH mode.

Sources at Tata Consultancy Services or TCS, one of the largest tech firms in India, says that the company had plans to call back employees but seeing the current situation those plans are now on hold.

"TCS launched Secure Borderless Workspaces (SBWS), a work module, in 2020 when the first Covid wave came to India. This continues," says an HR person working with TCS in Gurgaon. "The company was planning to call back employees but those plans are now on hold. Instead, if someone needs access to office resources, there is a mechanism they can use and can briefly come to the office."

Most TCS employees seem happy. Ajit Kamat, who works as a senior consultant in the company, says that nothing gives him more relief than the fact that the place he is working for values its employees and that he is not forced to come to office in such difficult times. "I have my baby coming soon and I really wanted to be around my wife in such scary pandemic times. My company is undoubtedly doing its best to ensure our safety and I am glad I work here," he says.

Cognizant, another tech giant, has also put on hold its plans to bring more employees to office. It recently sent out an email to its employees stating that they should continue working from home till April. "For now it is official that employees will have to work from home till April of this year," says an HR employee at Cognizant's Pune office.

Mom is happy

Wipro last year in September adopted a hybrid approach to return to office. It asked employees in critical and leadership roles to work from office twice a week. But with Omicron now raging, the company has gone back to WFH for everyone. A few months ago, when there were indications that the company might expand its hybrid approach to cover more employees, the mother of a Wipro tech worker kept fast, praying that work from home continues for her son.

"It is a funny thing to say but my mother kept a fast for me, praying that my office continues to offer work from home and it seems that her prayers have been answered. I really want this to go on for some more time," says Anirudh, a tester at Wipro.

He is not alone here. There are more like him. Vikas Choubey, a member of technical staff at Mavenir, an American software company headquartered in Bengaluru, is also relieved that his office hasn't called him back.

"We were getting emails saying that the office could open soon and we should prepare ourselves mentally which is why I was even thinking of a job switch. I feel more productive when working from home. Seeing the nature of this new Omicron virus - how rapidly it spreads - it is best for all tech companies to stick to work from home I feel," says Choubey.

Mavenir had plans to open its office in January. But recently it confirmed to its employees in an email that the office would remain closed till January 31. The company says that it is closely monitoring the situation and will accordingly inform its employees about the plans to return to office.

At Infosys leave policies changed

Tech giant Infosys has so far made no official announcements about the opening of its offices. However, sources confirmed to us that the company was planning to open its offices from January this year. The opening of the office has now been deferred to at least until March.

At the same time, the company has sent out an email to its employees announcing the change in its existing Covid leave policy which was introduced in 2020 as an additional benefit. The policy allowed an employee to apply for a minimum of 14 days and maximum 21 days of leave upon submission of a positive RT-PCR report previously. However, based on the severity of the third wave and employee feedback, the company has changed this policy now.

The revised policy which is in effect starting January 15, 2020 now allows an employee to avail a minimum of 7 days and maximum of 14 days of leaves upon submission of a positive RT-PCR report.

"We have closely monitored every Covid case amidst our employees. Seeing the severity of the new Covid variant, we've changed our Covid leave policy. Any leaves beyond the said limit will fall under paid leaves category," an Infosys HR professional told India Today Tech.

While the company believes that cutting down on leaves is a right move, few of its employees don't seem to be happy about it. Ajay, a 26-year-old employee, in Infosys believes that it is too soon to decide the number of days one would need to recover from Covid.

"I had Covid last year. It breaks your body. While the new Omicron variant is so far said to be less severe, I feel everybody has their own way to respond to this virus. The previous leave policy was just fine and required no revamps," he says.

The list of companies that were ready to welcome their employees to office in early 2022 was long.

Adobe has also put the plans to open its offices on hold for now. The company had started calling back its employees last year in November, aiming to populate offices to 5 per cent capacity first and then gradually scaling it to 10 per cent. But the soaring cases of Covid fuelled by the highly contagious Omicron variant has forced a change. Adobe in an email on January 5 told its employees about deferring the plan to open the office.

Another name in the list was Oracle. The company operates in India from 9 locations. It has also sent out an email to employees, informing them that it is pausing its reopening plans due to Omicron Variant. The company in November had informed employees about its phased reopening of offices in January.

"We will continue to monitor the situation in each country, and you will hear more when it is time for offices in your area to reopen. We will continue to embrace flexibility as we move forward, and returning to the office will be voluntary as offices begin to reopen," the company wrote in its email to employees.

Public sector employees still going to office

While the extended work from home work in 2022 due to Omicron has made engineers and tech workers in India happy, Atul, an Engineer with Accenture and whose wife works with a public sector bank, says that the government too needs to follow private companies.

"I feel the government should figure out some way to ensure safety of its special services employees who are forced to go to work currently have no work from home culture and are forced to come out of their homes," says Atul.

Accenture asked its employees to work from home when the pandemic began in 2020. However, last year when the Covid numbers were down, the company started sending emails to employees asking them if they'd want to come back to the office. It had plans to reopen its offices in a phased manner starting in January. All those plans have been postponed now.

(Names have been changed because the employees quoted here are not authorized to officially speak to media)