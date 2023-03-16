Indians binge watch 4 hours of content every day: Amazon India’s Parag Gupta

Q. Aayush: You guys have been doing a lot of interesting things when it comes to devices and products. Of course, we've got the entire Echo line-up. We've got all sorts of content coming out from the Amazon Prime ecosystem as well. And now, with what you're doing with Fire TV, it's place where I've noticed that Amazon seems to be building in a big way. So, tell us about the journey of Fire TV in India

A. Parag: We started our Fire TV journey in 2017, when we launched one product, which was a Fire TV Stick. And, since then, we have come a long way. We have multiple products that range from 2K to 4K to Fire TV Cube, which is our smartest, and fastest Fire TV experience. And what we're trying to do across the board with Fire TV, is really transform the way that customers consume entertainment content. We want to make it, and it truly is today, for millions of customers in India, an integral part of their entertainment journey. And a lot of it is being helped by the development that's happening on the content side. So now you have very popular TV shows, Originals are a really big category, and movies are coming onto streaming platforms. And so, what customers are looking for is to have that experience on the biggest screen that they have at home, and get as close to a theatre-like experience as they can. And that's what we are catering with Fire TV. Be it the technology, the best in the audio and video streaming technology, the connectivity, the processing power, and then you get to 12,000 apps- with all of the content from popular apps like Prime Video, Netflix Zee, Disney + Hotstar, and Voot, and more. It’s all available to customers at their fingertips. I think that's where the love and the popularity of Fire TV really come into customers' lives, right?

And then you think about some of the experiences where our journey is all about getting the customer to the content they want to watch, quicker. So they're spending more time watching the content, enjoying the content, versus just searching and trying to figure out where to find it. So, services like for example, personalization, next up for you, and universal search, are all integrated into the Fire TV experience. And then comes the convenience of voice with Alexa. So all of our Fire TVs include an Alexa Voice remote, so it is as easy as saying, “I want to watch Farzi”, or “I want to watch Friends”, versus having to switch through multiple apps trying to find the content and then playing it. And so, the delight of being able to find that experience, get to your content, be able to know what you want to watch next, personalized experiences, and then all of it is on the latest and processing, connectivity and audio video experiences, really built a package that the customers can spend time and make it an integral part of their entertainment journey today.

Q. Aayush: You mentioned a theme that I wanted to build on, which is recommendations. Now if you just look at how the content space is building up: pre-pandemic, there were very different consumption patterns. And now when we see how Google has upped its game, Apple too with its TV product. Fire TV and what you're building on as well. Is getting the right recommendations the secret sauce to drive engagement?

A. Parag: Yes, I think so. I'll talk more about Fire TV. Though you're right in saying that this is building across as an industry, it's like all boats are rising. But I'll tell you as a basic consumer. So, we invent on behalf of our customers, we act like consumers. So, when I spend 20 minutes or five minutes searching for the content, it really isn't the best part of my experience, right? So, personalization is a very important part. By the way, Amazon has personalization across all its services. Be it stores or Alexa or even Fire TV, we excel in it. We think about what the customers are consuming. And then think about, built on a lot of data mining, think about what the customers might want to watch next. And so, a lot of that USP comes from the fact that we have built personalization across all our services, including Fire TV. And one of our services that makes it real for the consumer is next up for you. So, it really allows you to kind of binge-watch content one after the other, or find content that's similar to your preferences. It's similar to your language because the kind of vectors that you have for a choice of content can range from language, genre, within genre, subgenres, actors, directors, and things like that. So, it's a complex system, I wouldn't project myself to know it in any way. But it works. And when it works, it's magic, right? I love watching the old Rishikesh Mukherjee movies, and if you were able to see my Fire TV screen, it'll have a row of Rishikesh Mukherjee movies. So, when it works on Fire TV, it is a delight. And then, it gets customers to engage more, watch the content more, find more content, etc, So, it becomes an integral part of your TV experience.

Q. Aayush: How much have content consumption patterns changed for Indian viewers, especially after the pandemic?

A. Parag: So, just about a month and a half ago, we released Fire TV streaming trends. And it's fascinating, right? It's amazing for us also and quite humbling to get insights into how consumers are using our services and our devices. So first of all, Indian consumers binge-watch four hours a day, on average, they make hundreds of requests every second for content. While they are searching for the content they want to watch. We found that customers are watching content in 12 plus languages and that includes Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Canada, Gujarati, and more, right? We have delivered Fire TV to 90% of pin codes in India. So, it's not surprising that our content is being watched in multiple languages by consumers around the country.

And genres, the most popular genre remains cartoons for the past three years. Horror is a popular category too. Cartoons are a very popular category, which seems to suggest that it is relevant and transcending through age, and through genres, right. It's very popular among kids as well. So, it's a mixture of languages and genres, and the amount of time that the consumers are watching. One of the things we have seen that has increased a lot because it's happening a lot now- there has been almost 40% to 45% increase in free content watching and services like mini TV, YouTube, MX Player, and the rich content that these services are producing and the originals that these services are producing is leading to that flywheel. So, those are some of the trends that we have seen over the years. There isn't that much of a difference of course, like earlier at home people were watching more.

But there isn't a market change between pre-pandemic or pandemic or post-pandemic. Some of these trends are just that people are watching more diverse content and more diverse languages. On Fire TV, the other content that we saw a lot during the pandemic was applications and games. So, fitness took an uptake during my stay at home. I mean, I'll speak for myself, I definitely use it because, at home and with Fire TV and those applications, you could play along, exercise and things like that. So, even apps and games are picking up on Fire TV.

Q. Aayush: I’d imagine partnerships are imperative nowadays because there are a bunch of manufacturers who are doing really well in the hardware space. The most recent announcement that comes from your stables happens to be a partnership with Xiaomi. How exactly did that come about? And what does it mean for Amazon and Xiaomi?

A. Parag: Yeah, we're announcing this week that Xiaomi and Amazon have come together to launch Redmi Smart Fire TV. We've been doing smart TVs in India and around the world for several years. We introduced our first smart TV in India with Onida. We have built smart TVs with Croma, Amazon Basics, and Akai. Worldwide we have over 160 partners for embedded Smart TV experience. And, the journey was fairly natural, because if you think about Xiaomi, it's one of the most loved and respected TV and C-categories in India. And from a content watching, content search, and content playback experience, Fire TV is adored by millions of customers. All of our fire TV products are four stars, which is really a cause of delight for us. So, I think it was fairly natural that we were working to bring the best in the TV tech, the TV product, the TV design, with best in the content watching and content playback experience. We are really glad that this partnership came along because with the Redmi Smart Fire TV that we are launching now, customers of both of our experiences will be able to bring it together. And all of the power of Fire TV, all of the 12000 apps that I mentioned earlier, all of the content forward experience, Universal Search, and the power of Alexa are all coming to the consumers of Xiaomi now. So, we are very excited. We can't kind of wait for the customers to see this experience and give us feedback. And yeah, very excited about this partnership coming to the customers.

Q Aayush: It's interesting, you mentioned this partnership and how this one is the freshest of the boat. But you also mentioned Amazon Basics TVs and Croma as well. So, how is this partnership unique or any different from the others?

A. Parag: So, Aayush, it isn't about being different. First of all, as you said, it's the freshest, so it's exciting! Xiaomi is a very respected and loved brand by consumers. So, getting another choice for our customers to experience Fire TV is very exciting for us. It isn't about comparing, we continue to work with Onida, we continue to work with Akai, Amazon Basics, and Croma. We will continue to deliver that Fire TV experience on their hardware and to their customers. Their customers have access to all of the features from Fire TV perspective, and the Alexa voice, as this one has. The difference is how the hardware partners are able to bring this experience to their customers. So, our job has been to make it simple to make it fast. Just to give you a quick idea on this, from the kick-off to the TV being produced and being available to the customer, it has taken us about six months, give or take a month. So, our job with Fire TV is to make this cost-effective, make this cost competitive, and make this quick and convenient for our partners. And then, it is up to them to bring the best of the experience and design of their hardware to their customers. That’s what we do. As I said, we continue to support all partners. This is just another one today. And it's a very big partner and it's a partner that millions and millions of lovers and consumers in the consumer space for its brand and its products.

Q. Aayush: Parag, one last word about the partnership- is this partnership specific to India?

A. Parag: No, we have launched Xiaomi TVs in Europe already. I don't remember the exact date, but it was sometime last year. Now we are bringing them to India. So no, it's not India specific. But we do believe that the power of these two brands in India will create a unique opportunity for the customers and for both businesses.

Q. Aayush: Also, Amazon now has an array of devices available in India. From your experience, which is the hottest-selling product in India?

A. Parag: The most selling devices are Echo Dot and Fire TV. But they are two very different products catering to very different needs of the customers. Obviously, our job is to build the experiences between the two and things like that. But yeah, they are two very different products. And yes, the Echo line of products is something that we are really, really proud of. Once again, the basics of making sure that the customer experiences are awesome, delights the customers, it meets the expectations of the customers, The fact that we are always innovating, we're always pushing the tech and the boundaries of experiences. And the fact that we are able to bring it to customers at the most affordable price points are true across our product lines. So that's true for Echo as much as it's true for Fire TV. So, for us it is all about choice.

On the echo side, we have Echo Dot, all the way to Echo Studio where you get surround sound and a large, premium speaker voice to Echo Dot where the voice is amazing, but it is also about convenience, it is about fitting into the decor of your room, giving the customers all of the power of Alexa in a hahands-freeay. We have also done smart displays and we have really innovated and built out the range from our most affordable Echo Show 5 all the way to Echo Show 10. So, our beliefs of Hey, make the experience awesome, continuously innovate on behalf of customers, and give them the right choice with their different value points, are all true across all our product lines. And that's true for Echo also. And with Echo, they are also four-star plus product. So, we really work on the aspect that customers are loving the products. They're able to use it in the ways that they have imagined. A lot of the time customers use it in ways that we have not imagined. And so that feedback is also very exciting when it comes to us.

