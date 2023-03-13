India’s Twitter alternative Koo integrates ChatGPT to help users create posts, details here

ChatGPT took the internet by storm when it was unveiled as a prototype in November 2022. The viral AI chatbot surprised people at first with its capabilities as it could respond to questions in a human-like manner. Developed by the Artificial Intelligence (AI) research company OpenAI, ChatGPT is based on GPT-3.5, which is a language model. The chatbot's popularity saw a rapid increase and OpenAI soon rolled out a paid version of the chatbot as well. Off late, ChatGPT was made available as an API for developers, giving them a chance to use the AI chatbot's abilities as they deemed fit. And now, Indian company Koo has also integrated ChatGPT to help users create better content.

Koo integrates ChatGPT to boost content creation

Koo, that is touted to be India's answer to Twitter, has now integrated ChatGPT in an attempt to help users create content. The company's co-founder, Mayank Bidawatka, told Reuters that Koo aims to help users create posts more easily with the integration of ChatGPT. Netizens who use Koo can now access ChatGPT from within the app directly and it can help them draft posts, Koo's co-founder said further.

Elaborating further, he told Reuters, "This will help creators get inspiration on what to create. They (users) could ask (ChatGPT) for the trending news in their region and then write their thoughts."

The report also quoted Bidawatka saying that Koo will be 'the first platform to integrate the technology into the ability to compose posts'. Koo users can either type their prompts into the ChatGPT tool or use Koo's voice command feature. He also revealed that 20 per cent of the platform's users are active in content creation and the integration of ChatGPT within the app can help increase this figure.

The feature, however, won't be available to all Koo users at once. First, the ChatGPT integration feature will be rolled out for verified accounts and gradually, all users will be able to access the feature.

India's first ChatGPT-powered chatbot

Last month, India got its first ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot called Lexi. Launched by Velocity, a financial technology company, the chatbot was rolled out to help e-Commerce founders by providing them with business insights in a simplified way. The chatbot had been integrated with Velocity's own analytics tool, Velocity Insights. The company introduced Lexi in an official blog post.

"We are thrilled to launch India's first chatbot tool that is integrated with ChatGPT. We have integrated this latest advancement in artificial intelligence with our existing analytics tool – Velocity Insights," the blog post by Velocity read at the time of the launch.