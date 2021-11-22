Infinix INBook X1 India launch confirmed, to be available on Flipkart

Popular smartphone maker Infinix has stepped into the world of laptops, like some of the other brands, including Xiaomi and Realme, and has launched a new laptop. Yesterday, in the Philippines, the company launched the all-new Infinix INBook X1 laptop. Earlier, the brand introduced its Infinix INBook X1 Pro laptop.

Furthermore, Infinix will expand its product range with the new INBook X1 laptop. To recall, Infinix had unveiled its first television back in December 2020. The INBook X1 Pro model is available for PHP 24,990 (about INR 37,000) in the international markets. It will go up for sale in India in December via Flipkart.

The new Infinix Inbook X1 Pro has a sandblasted anodized body, made from premium aircraft-level aluminium. The device weighs less than 1.5 kg and can be opened at a 180-degree angle with the possibility of horizontal tilting, which adds an extra dimension to viewing and viewing from all angles.

It is available in Noble Red, Elves Green, Starfall Grey, and Elegant Black. The Infinix INBook X1 has a sleek design. The back of the laptop features a mix of brushed metal finish and matte-metal finish. The laptop comes with a 14-inch full HD IPS display with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a brightness of 300 nits.

The Infinix system comes with a 55 Wh battery that can charge up to 70% of the battery power in an hour. Infinix's Smart Management System allows INBook X1 to cut down power consumption in different scenarios and give you extra juice when you need it.

The device has a 720 video recording camera, Windows 10 operating system, and 365 Office. However, users can upgrade to Windows 11 right after unboxing if they like. The device also includes a 0.1 Storm ICE cooling system.

Customers can choose between an Intel Core i7, Core i5, and Core i3 processor. Aside from that, they can go for a multi-utility fast Type-C charger.

Connectivity options on the laptop include two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, an SD card reader, and a 2-in-1 headphone and mic combo jack.