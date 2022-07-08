Infinix Note 12 and Note 12 Pro launched in India, price starts at Rs 14,999

Infinix Note 12 series has been launched in India today. The lineup includes two devices the Infinix Note 12 5G and the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G. Both these smartphones will be available on Flipkart and Infinix's India official website starting July 15.

In terms of pricing, the Infinix Note 12 5G comes at a price of Rs 14,999 while the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G retails at a price of Rs 17,999. The company has announced an introductory offer as well, wherein it will offer Rs 1500 discount to further lower the price. Notably, the bank offer is available only for Axis bank card users.

Let's now take a detailed look at the complete specifications of the Infinix Note 12 and Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G smartphones:

Infinix Note 12 5G comes packed with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with support for 100 per cent DCI P3 colour gamut. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset bundled with 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM, expandable up to 9GB. There's expandable storage support as well. It runs on Android 12-based XOS 10.6 skin out of the box.

On the camera front, the smartphone includes a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel ultra-wide, and AI lens. On the front, the device includes a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support.

The Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging in the box, 128GB storage with expandable support of up to 512GB and 8GB RAM, expandable up to 13GB. On the software front, it runs on Android 12-based XOS 10.6 skin out of the box.

In terms of optics, the Infinix Note 12 5G includes a triple rear camera setup including a 108-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and AI lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone includes a 16-megapixel shooter.

Also read: | MacBook Air M2 can be pre-booked from today: Price in India, sale date, and other details

Also read: | Twitter lays off over 100 employees from its HR team ahead of Elon Musk's takeover

Also read: | Nothing Phone (1) camera details teased, tipped to feature 33W fast charging